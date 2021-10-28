Infogain Appoints Anil Kaul, PhD as Its Chief AI Officer

Vision is to leverage AI across client solutions, delivery, internal operations

Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, announced the appointment of Anil Kaul, PhD as its Chief Artificial Intelligence (AI) Officer. He will also continue to serve as EVP – AI and Analytics at Infogain and CEO at Absolutdata, an Infogain company.

Dr. Kaul will guide Infogain customers through their AI-led digital innovation and transformation journeys and enable them to build cloud data platforms and to install and run AI algorithms. He will also build AI competency across Infogain’s delivery organization and enable internal process improvements in Infogain Finance, HR and other support functions. Infogain will also more than double its investment in its NAVIK AI platform, including enhancing its seven key products and adding more use cases.

“I am excited about Anil’s new role at Infogain,” CEO Ayan Mukerji said. “As we continue to build our AI capabilities, Anil’s appointment deepens our commitment to building human-centered platforms that combine people, cloud and AI. In Anil, we have both an experienced leader and a thought leader. I wish Anil the very best in his new role.”

Dr. Kaul commented, “I look forward to partnering with our customers on their AI-led digital innovation & transformation journey. Today, we can take petabytes of structured and unstructured data such as text, images and video and combine these through AI techniques such as deep neural networks and machine learning to produce ready-to-action recommendations for front line business teams resulting in significant incremental bottom line and top line impact.”

Many Infogain customers already use AI on the NAVIK AI platform. A Fortune 50 computer software company uses AI to optimize marketing campaigns, a Fortune 100 company achieved a 3% revenue uptick through AI-driven assortment recommendations, and an insurance tech product uses AI in its photo-based claim estimation feature. Infogain supports these and other customers with over 350 advanced analytics and AI engineers in its design-and-build centers in Gurugram (Gurgaon), Noida, and Seattle.

Dr. Kaul first worked with AI during his PhD at Cornell, running neural network models on the Cornell Supercomputer. Over the past 25 years, he has developed deep expertise in combining AI, Analytics and Data to solve complex client business problems.

