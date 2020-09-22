Infogain : Partners with Appvance to Offer AI-driven Advanced Automated Testing

Combined offering autonomously finds bugs and writes scripts

Infogain, a leading provider of technology solutions and an expert in software platform engineering, has announced a strategic partnership with Appvance.ai, the leader in AI-driven test generation. The new partnership will help global businesses tap into the disruptive power of AI-led quality engineering services.

This partnership will strengthen Infogain’s PAQman solutions, which use machine learning driven predictive analytics to enable advanced automated testing. The PAQman Automation module reduces test creation effort by 60%, enabling the use of a single script across all web and mobile OS platforms with multi-locator features. Furthermore, it keeps ‘dev’ and ‘test’ in sync at all times with the help of progressive in-sprint test automation. Implemented along with DevSecOps, PAQman functions as a continuous delivery platform for the organization, lowering costs, and accelerating time to market.

Welcoming the move, Infogain’s Chief Technology & Strategy Officer Nishith Mathur, said, “The team and I are excited to partner with Appvance as we help engineering organizations globally access and harness the disruptive power of AI-driven solutions. Our clients are already using Infogain’s PAQman solution; our Appvance partnership will help them further reduce test creation effort and runtime regression loads, improving staff, and test automation scripts productivity.”

Commenting on the partnership, Appvance’s Chief Executive Officer Andre Liao said, “Appvance IQ’s patented Machine Learning technologies can autonomously find bugs and write scripts by learning the application and optionally refining tests by analyzing actual user activity 100,000 times faster than human scriptwriters. We are looking forward to collaborating with Infogain and our joint clients who are motivated to transform their Quality Assurance processes, surfacing far more bugs faster with 90% less human effort. We are excited to join forces with Infogain, who possess deep domain expertise in software development and platform engineering.”

Infogain has invested in next-generation QA components such as immersive technologies and cloud-native application testing. Infogain was positioned as a ‘Major Contender’ in Everest Group’s Next-generation Quality Assurance (QA) Services PEAK Matrix™® Assessment 2020 and is recognized as third-fastest growing engineering services provider in Everest Group’s Engineering Services Top 50™ 2020.

About Infogain

Infogain is a Silicon Valley headquartered company with software platform engineering and deep domain expertise in travel, retail, insurance, and high technology industries. We accelerate the delivery of digital customer engagement systems using digital technologies such as cloud, microservices, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence to our clients.

Infogain delivers positive business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives, using rapid prototyping and a solid foundation of DevSecOps-based software platform engineering that ensures high-quality and on-time delivery. A ChrysCapital portfolio company, Infogain has offices in California, Washington, Texas, London, Dubai, India, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Austin, Kraków, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai.

About Appvance

Appvance is the inventor of AI-driven testing, which is revolutionizing the $120B software QA industry. The company’s premier product is Appvance IQ™, the world’s first AI-driven, unified test automation system for web and mobile applications. AIQ empowers enterprises to improve the quality, performance, and security of their most critical applications while transforming the efficiency and output of their testing teams and lowering QA costs. Appvance is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with additional offices in Rochester, NY, Costa Rica, and India.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200922005586/en/