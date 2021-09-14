Log in
Infogain : adds Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan as Board Member

09/14/2021 | 12:31pm EDT
Natarajan brings experience in building global companies

Infogain, a Silicon Valley-based leader in human-centered digital platform and software engineering services, today announced that it has added Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan as an independent director.

A leading authority in the global IT sector, Krishnakumar Natarajan co-founded Mindtree in 1999 and played key roles in building the company’s innovative approach to delivering IT services and solutions to global 2000 enterprises. As CEO and subsequently as its Executive Chairman, he built Mindtree to a $1B revenue company. Krishnakumar has extensive experience helping enterprises navigate their digital transformation journeys by enhancing their customer experience and delivering industry leading growth.

Natarajan previously served as Chairman of the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and is currently the Chairman of NASSCOM Foundation. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the College of Engineering, Chennai, India, and a master’s degree in Business Administration from the Xavier Institute, Jamshedpur, India.

Natarajan joins other Infogain board members Shashank Singh, Partner and Head of the India office at Apax Partners; Rohan Haldea, Partner - Tech team at Apax Partners; Harjot Dhaliwal, Principal - Tech team at Apax Partners; Ayan Mukerji, President and CEO of Infogain; and Sunil Bhatia, former CEO of Infogain.

Ayan Mukerji, President and CEO of Infogain, said, “Our new collaboration with KK is already yielding valuable guidance on our strategy as we leverage his vast global experience. KK has been a mentor and friend for many years, and I have always found his guidance and insight extremely useful.”

Krishnakumar Natarajan said, “Global enterprises are accelerating their digital transformation journeys and are looking for credible partners. Infogain’s digital engineering and human-centered digital platform skills make it an ideal partner for global enterprises. I look forward to working with the Board and Ayan & his team to leverage my experience and expertise to build great value for all stakeholders.”

Shashank Singh said, “We welcome KK’s addition to the board as the Infogain team enters this next phase of growth. With his extensive expertise and experience, KK is the perfect fit to help Infogain drive continued innovation, growth, and operational excellence.”

Rohan Haldea added, “We are excited to have KK join the board. His outstanding reputation precedes him, and I look forward to working with him.”

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform and software engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, telecom and retail/cpg industries using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms. Infogain is also a Microsoft Gold Partner and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Infogain, an Apax Funds portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, Gurgaon, and Mumbai. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

About Apax

Apax Partners LLP ("Apax") is a leading global private equity advisory firm. For nearly 50 years, Apax has worked to inspire growth and ideas that transform businesses. The firm has raised and advised funds with aggregate commitments of more than $60 billion. The Apax Funds invest in companies across four global sectors of Tech, Services, Healthcare, and Internet/Consumer. These funds provide long-term equity financing to build and strengthen world-class companies. For further information about Apax, visit www.apax.com.


