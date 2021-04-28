Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infogain : Positioned as a “Star Performer” and “Major Contender” in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

04/28/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Infogain, a leading provider of Digital Platform solutions, announced it has been positioned as a “Star Performer” and “Major Contender” in Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Infogain is a pioneer in leveraging human-centred experience led by insights to drive co-innovation for leading product companies worldwide.

In this third edition of the software product engineering-focused assessment, Everest Group evaluated 31 leading service providers. Infogain was evaluated across a wide range of criteria on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix that included:

  • Market impact: market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered.
  • Vision and capability: ability to deliver services successfully through vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, and delivery footprint.

Inputs to the evaluation included reference interviews, case studies, and Everest Group-conducted buyer surveys.

Ayan Mukerji, COO, Infogain said, “We are pleased to feature as a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021. This validates our digital growth strategy of repositioning ourselves within our customer base. Our continued focus on Experience Design, Digital Platforms and Cloud Engineering enables us to target a wider buyer base within our accounts. Driving transformational business outcomes for our customers is what differentiates us from our competitors.”

Akshat Vaid, Vice President - Engineering Services Research, Everest Group said, “Infogain has elevated its positioning as a software product and platform engineering partner significantly, following three acquisitions aimed at enhancing specific capabilities, namely Silicus Technologies for cloud transformation, Revel Consulting for experience design and AbsolutData for data analytics and AI. This, coupled with Infogain’s deep focus on select industry domains and a legacy of digital platform engineering, make it a competent service provider in a highly competitive market. Customers acknowledge its expertise in experience design, cloud engineering in addition to deep domain expertise in industries such as travel, retail, and healthcare, as well as its cost competitiveness. Additionally, Infogain’s willingness to invest in building relationships and go the extra mile in serving beyond the scope has been well received by its customers, resulting in increasingly larger and strategic engagements.”

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. To request the full report, contact Infogain here.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform and software engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, and retail industries using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms. Infogain is also a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Gold Partner and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Infogain, a ChrysCapital portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:20pPRODWAYS GROUP  : Activity of the 1st quarter 2021: strong revenue growth in both divisions and change in the governance
AN
01:20pBOEING  : posts 1Q loss, takes a hit on Air Force One work
AQ
01:19pGARTNER  : Identifies Five Areas Sales Enablement Leaders Should Prioritize for a Permanent Shift to Virtual Selling
AQ
01:19pWELLNESS 4 HUMANITY  : Announces Cities and Dates for Spread Love Not Covid Event Series, Featuring Singer-Songwriter and Actor Tyrese Gibson and DJ/Entrepreneur Pavel Stuchlik of NOA|AON
PR
01:17pALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L P  : Understanding Your Bond Portfolio's Carbon Footprint
PU
01:17pANNUAL REPORT 2020 OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE : Awdr
PU
01:17pStanley R. Frankel, MD FACP joins Cytovia Therapeutics as Chief Medical Officer
GL
01:16pSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Leverages Hannover Messe 2021 for Numerous Product Announcements
AQ
01:16pDOUBLELINE PUBLISHES PAPER : "SPAC Impact on Leveraged Finance Markets"
PR
01:16pSTELLANTIS N  : 2021 Chrysler Voyager, Dodge Charger and Jeep® Wrangler Claim Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Honors
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla says bitcoin investment worth $2.48 billion
2ETHEREUM - UNITED STATES DOLLAR : Ethereum jumps to record high on report of EIB digital bond issuance
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
4Google sales top estimates on ad surge; Alphabet plans $50 billion buyback
5KAMBI GROUP PLC : KAMBI : Q1 Report 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ