Infogain : Positioned as a “Star Performer” and “Major Contender” in Everest Group's Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

Infogain, a leading provider of Digital Platform solutions, announced it has been positioned as a “Star Performer” and “Major Contender” in Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021. Infogain is a pioneer in leveraging human-centred experience led by insights to drive co-innovation for leading product companies worldwide.

In this third edition of the software product engineering-focused assessment, Everest Group evaluated 31 leading service providers. Infogain was evaluated across a wide range of criteria on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix that included:

Market impact : market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered.

: market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered. Vision and capability: ability to deliver services successfully through vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investment, and delivery footprint.

Inputs to the evaluation included reference interviews, case studies, and Everest Group-conducted buyer surveys.

Ayan Mukerji, COO, Infogain said, “We are pleased to feature as a Star Performer and Major Contender in Everest Group’s Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021. This validates our digital growth strategy of repositioning ourselves within our customer base. Our continued focus on Experience Design, Digital Platforms and Cloud Engineering enables us to target a wider buyer base within our accounts. Driving transformational business outcomes for our customers is what differentiates us from our competitors.”

Akshat Vaid, Vice President - Engineering Services Research, Everest Group said, “Infogain has elevated its positioning as a software product and platform engineering partner significantly, following three acquisitions aimed at enhancing specific capabilities, namely Silicus Technologies for cloud transformation, Revel Consulting for experience design and AbsolutData for data analytics and AI. This, coupled with Infogain’s deep focus on select industry domains and a legacy of digital platform engineering, make it a competent service provider in a highly competitive market. Customers acknowledge its expertise in experience design, cloud engineering in addition to deep domain expertise in industries such as travel, retail, and healthcare, as well as its cost competitiveness. Additionally, Infogain’s willingness to invest in building relationships and go the extra mile in serving beyond the scope has been well received by its customers, resulting in increasingly larger and strategic engagements.”

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services and engineering services. To request the full report, contact Infogain here.

About Infogain

Infogain is a human-centered digital platform and software engineering company based out of Silicon Valley. We engineer business outcomes for Fortune 500 companies and digital natives in the technology, healthcare, insurance, travel, and retail industries using technologies such as cloud, microservices, automation, IoT, and artificial intelligence. We accelerate experience-led transformation in the delivery of digital platforms. Infogain is also a Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Gold Partner and Azure Expert Managed Services Provider (MSP).

Infogain, a ChrysCapital portfolio company, has offices in California, Washington, Texas, the UK, the UAE and Singapore, with delivery centers in Seattle, Houston, Austin, Kraków, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. To learn more, visit www.infogain.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210428005721/en/