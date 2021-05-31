Informal meeting of the members of the EU-Kyrgyz Republic Cooperation Council, 4 June 2021

The EU-Kyrgyz Republic Cooperation Council will meet by video conference.

Participants will discuss key aspects of EU-Kyrgyz Republic relations, including EU support for sustainable development and the follow-up to the EU-Kyrgyz Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA).

They will then take stock of several political matters, including constitutional reforms, rule of law and human rights.

Lastly, the meeting will review economic and trade issues, including the EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP). The GSP removes import duties from products coming into the EU market from vulnerable developing countries. This helps developing countries to alleviate poverty and create jobs based on international values and principles, including labour and human rights.