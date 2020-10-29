Log in
Information Sources for Policymakers: Congressional Budget Office 101

10/29/2020 | 01:35pm EDT

Congressional Budget Office

October 29, 2020

Information Sources for Policymakers:

Congressional Budget Office 101

A Presentation at the Academy Health 2020 Health Policy Orientation

Lara Robillard, Principal Analyst

Budget Analysis Division

CBO

Role

CBO was created by the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 to give the Congress a stronger role in budget matters.

CBO provides analysis of budgetary and economic issues that is objective and impartial.

CBO is strictly nonpartisan and does not make policy recommendations.

CBO

Structure

CBO's Director is appointed jointly by the Speaker of the House and the

President pro tempore of the Senate and has a four-year term.

CBO hires its employees solely on the basis of professional competence without regard to political affiliation.

About 260 people work at CBO. Most have advanced degrees.

CBO

Responsibilities

The Budget Act requires CBO to provide:

  • Baseline budget projections, which are detailed in annual reports on projected spending, revenues, and deficits under current law; and
  • Cost estimates for legislation that summarize the legislation's incremental budgetary effects relative to the baseline.

Disclaimer

CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 29 October 2020

