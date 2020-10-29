Congressional Budget Office
October 29, 2020
Information Sources for Policymakers:
Congressional Budget Office 101
A Presentation at the Academy Health 2020 Health Policy Orientation
Lara Robillard, Principal Analyst
Budget Analysis Division
CBO
Role
CBO was created by the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 to give the Congress a stronger role in budget matters.
CBO provides analysis of budgetary and economic issues that is objective and impartial.
CBO is strictly nonpartisan and does not make policy recommendations.
CBO
Structure
CBO's Director is appointed jointly by the Speaker of the House and the
President pro tempore of the Senate and has a four-year term.
CBO hires its employees solely on the basis of professional competence without regard to political affiliation.
About 260 people work at CBO. Most have advanced degrees.
CBO
Responsibilities
The Budget Act requires CBO to provide:
-
Baseline budget projections, which are detailed in annual reports on projected spending, revenues, and deficits under current law; and
-
Cost estimates for legislation that summarize the legislation's incremental budgetary effects relative to the baseline.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
CBO - Congressional Budget Office published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 17:34:05 UTC