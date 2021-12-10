Information note

10 December 2021 .

A number of media sources published information about a shortage of gasoline at gas stations in Shymkent and Turkestan region. In this regard PetroKazakhstan Oil Products LLP reports that to date the Shymkent refinery is operating in normal production cycle. The plant is running at full capacity and produces about 6 thousand tons of gasoline per day.

Oil refining and production of petroleum products exceeds the plan approved by the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Since the start of this month, PKOP LLP has produced 48,600 tons of AI-92 gasoline, 36,000 tons of diesel (winter fuel), 7,600 tons of jet fuel and over 10,000 tons of other petroleum products.

Shipment of gasoline is also carried out on time as per requests from oil suppliers and amounts to about 6 thousand tons per day, of which about 2 thousand tons are shipped to Turkestan region.

Thus, there is no reason for the deficit on the part of PKOP LLP. At the same time, the issue of shipment of petroleum products to Shymkent and Turkestan Region will be taken under control of the management of PKOP LLP.

*As of December 8 this year, the balance of gasoline AI-92 at the oil depots in Turkestan region is 15.4 thousand tons, which equals 12 days' consumption of the region *.

