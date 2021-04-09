P O Box 427 Pretoria 0001 South Africa 370 Helen Joseph Street Pretoria 0002 +27 12 313 3911 / 0861 12 7272 www.resbank.co.za

Financial Markets Department

File ref. no.: 16/6/2/7/1

Information notice on the official gold and foreign exchange reserves of the South African Reserve Bank as at 31 March 2021

This notice provides detail of the US dollar equivalent of the level of the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) official gold and foreign exchange reserves, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) and foreign currency deposits received from customers published today in the SARB's Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31 March 2021.

31 March 2021 28 February 2021 Change(1) (US$ millions) (US$ millions) (US$ millions) Gold reserves 6 792 7 098 (306) SDR holdings 2 541 2 594 (53) Foreign exchange reserves(2) 43 662 44 096 (434) Gross reserves 52 995 53 788 (793) Foreign currency deposits received(3) (6 306) (6 575) 269 Forward position(4) 4 188 4 364 (176) International liquidity position 50 877 51 577 (700) Exchange rates % change EUR/US$ 1.1731 1.2116 (3.18) GBP/US$ 1.3768 1.3934 (1.19) US$/ZAR 14.7937 14.9557 (1.08) SDR/US$ 1.4172 1.4467 (2.04) US$/CNY 6.5510 6.4679 1.28 Gold price % change Market (US$) 1 685.42 1 761.50 (4.32) Statutory (ZAR) 24 993.60 26 344.47 (5.36)

Figures might not add up due to rounding. Foreign exchange reserves include foreign currency deposits received (FDR). FDR balances include the foreign loans and foreign exchange purchases by the National Treasury (NT), both through outright purchases and foreign exchange swaps. The forward position mainly reflects outstanding foreign exchange forward transactions. These include foreign exchange swaps to sterilise foreign exchange purchases and liquidity management swaps. Sterilisation foreign exchange swaps refers to swaps conducted to sterilise foreign exchange purchases from foreign direct investments and other foreign exchange inflows, such as from International Finance Institutions (IFI's). Liquidity management swaps refers to foreign exchange swaps conducted in the normal course of business to manage money market liquidity.

The decrease in the gross reserves and the international liquidity position was largely due to the decline in the US dollar gold price, the appreciation of the US dollar against other currencies and foreign exchange payments made on behalf of government. These factors were partially offset by the matured foreign exchange swaps conducted for sterilisation purposes.