Information on “Texprocil- Marketplace a B2B platform”

Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL) is a leading export promotion council for Cotton Textile Sectors. Products covered by TEXPROCIL are, cotton, cotton and blended yarns, cotton and blended fabrics for all types of end use, home textiles and made-ups.

To connect with the potential buyers, the Council has launched a "TEXPROCIL- Marketplace" a B2B portal to connect the Indian exporters with textile importers across the world on a 24×7 basis round the year. Leading exporters of cotton textile products have uploaded pictures of their product range, corporate video and company profile at this B2B platform " texprocil.co.in ". Importers can login at the portal to look for the right suppliers for all their sourcing requirements of cotton textile products and communicate directly with the exporters.

This is a user friendly module for the importers to reach out to Indian suppliers with minimum efforts. In case if buyers are unable to find a right supplier for their products at this B2B portal, they can also post their requirement on the business platform and at the back-end the Council will do necessary follow-up and help the importers to identify suppliers for their sourcing requirements.