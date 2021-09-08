Information on the cancellation of the auction for the placement of OFZ issue № 52004RMFS on September 8, 2021
The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation informs that the bids on the auction for inflation-linked Government Bonds (OFZ-IN) issue № 52004RMFS on September 8, 2021 cannot be considered for technical reasons due to the fact that the indexed par value of bonds in the orders register did not correspond to the settlement date.
The date of the next auction for the OFZ-IN issue № 52004RMFS placement will be determined after the completion by PJSC Moscow Exchange of the corresponding technical adjustments to the orders register formation procedure and based on the market conditions.
