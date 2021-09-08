Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Information on the cancellation of the auction for the placement of OFZ issue № 52004RMFS on September 8, 2021

09/08/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Information on the cancellation of the auction for the placement of OFZ issue № 52004RMFS on September 8, 2021

The Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation informs that the bids on the auction for inflation-linked Government Bonds (OFZ-IN) issue № 52004RMFS on September 8, 2021 cannot be considered for technical reasons due to the fact that the indexed par value of bonds in the orders register did not correspond to the settlement date. The date of the next auction for the OFZ-IN issue № 52004RMFS placement will be determined after the completion by PJSC Moscow Exchange of the corresponding technical adjustments to the orders register formation procedure and based on the market conditions.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation published this content on 08 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2021 19:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:50pVERA BRADLEY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:48pINHIBIKASE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:47pTESLA : plans to begin trading solar, wind and battery storage energy
RE
03:43pLEON BLACK : Leon Black says accuser, eyeing payday, made up Jeffrey Epstein claims
RE
03:42pInformation on the cancellation of the auction for the placement of OFZ issue № 52004RMFS on September 8, 2021
PU
03:42pNEW YORK TIMES : Grace Ashford Joins the Metro Desk
PU
03:42pHOME DEPOT : Hurricane Ida Relief Efforts
PU
03:42pEVO TRANSPORTATION & ENERGY SERVICES, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:39pU.S. economy "downshifted slightly" in August -Fed's Beige Book
RE
03:36pADDVISE : completes a directed new share issue of approximately SEK 125 million which was multiple times oversubscribed
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Factbox-What is the 'metaverse' and how does it work?
2Worries over economic recovery shake world stocks, Wall Street
3Analyst recommendations: Adobe, Broadcom, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Netfl..
4Defense tells jurors Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is no 'villain'
5Novavax : begins early-stage trial for combined influenza/COVID-19 vacc..

HOT NEWS