Information on the dynamics of consumer prices and tariffs and factors of changes therein. 2021 Q4

02/08/2022 | 03:12am EST
Consumer prices, tariffs and factors of changes therein

2021 Q4

In 2021 Q4, the intensity of the inflationary processes was further declining. The annual increase in consumer prices in December 2021 amounted to 9.97 percent.

Slowing down of annual inflation versus the

previous

quarter

was

caused

by

the

Inflation 9,97%

corresponding

dynamics

of

trend

inflation

12

December 2021 г.

to December 2020 г.

reflecting

the

dynamics

of

prices,

which

is

10

%

cleared from the impact of short-term shocks, as

8

well as a

less

intensive increase

in

regulated

6

4

prices and tariffs.

2

An

excessive

external

inflationary

0

background, which

was

formed

due to

the

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

implementation of the soft monetary policy by the

2019

2020

2021

central banks of the leading countries, supply

shocks in the global foodstuffs markets and logistical challenges caused by pandemic, was still in place.

Inflationary expectations in the economy remained at the increased level and were the key domestic pro-inflationary factor.

Economic activities continued to make a neutral impact on the inflation. The monetary policy limited the intensity of the inflationary processes.

1. Consumer price index dynamics

Core inflation in annual terms, on the whole, remained at the level of the previous quarter. The growth of prices for fruits and vegetables accelerated, while the regulated prices and tariffs were growing at the more moderate rates in annual terms.

In December 2021 annual core inflation totaled 9.8 percent (9.9 percent in September 2021). By segments of the consumer market, there were no significant changes in the strength of influence on the total increase in free prices compared with the previous quarter: the largest contribution was still provided by the rise in the price of food products.

During 2021 H2, the trend inflation stabilized around the indicator of 8.5 percent in annual terms. In December 2021, its annual

0

Breakdown of inflation in annual terms

12

9,97

12

points

10

10

7,4

8

8

percentage

6

4,7

6

%

4

4

2

2

0

0

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

2019

2020

2021

Contribution of core inflation

Contribution of regulated prices and tariffs

Contribution of prices for fruits and vegetables Consumer prices growth (right-hand axis)

Source: the National Bank's calculations based on the National Statistical Committee's data

1

growth dropped to 8.3 percent (8.6 percent in September 2021).

The structure of consumer prices growth continued to improve. The share of goods, which prices in annual terms grow at the highest rates totaled 38 percent in December 2021 (40 percent in September 2021). At the same time, the share of goods, prices and tariffs for which in annual terms reduced or increased by less than 5 percent, grew up to 22 percent in December 2021 versus 18 percent in September 2021.

In Q4 in annual terms the growth in prices for fruits and vegetables slightly increased - to

17.4 percent in December 2021 (14.2 percent in September 2021). Further increase in the prices for fruits and vegetables led to the higher growth rates of prices in this group.

Annual rates of increase in the regulated prices and tariffs dropped in December 2021 versus the previous quarter and totaled 9 percent (10.4 percent in September 2021). Slowdown of the prices growth was, to a great extent, related to the corresponding dynamics of tariffs for communication services and passenger transport services.

Inflationary expectations in 2021 Q4 remained at the high level. Inflation expected by the population in the next 12 months, totaled

14.2 percent in December 2021 (13.3 percent according to the previous assessment in September 2021), the perceived one - 14.5 percent (13.8 percent in September 2021).

According to enterprises monitoring data, the difference between the answers of respondents expecting a further rise in prices and respondents expecting a further decrease in prices (the balance of answers) amounted to

52.7 percent in December 2021 (54.1 percent in September 2021).

2

Breakdown of core inflation in annual terms

points

12

9,8

12

9

7,1

9

percentage

6

3,5

6

%

3

3

0

0

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

2019

2020

2021

Contribution of food prices

Contribution of non-food prices

Contribution of service prices and tariffs

Core inflation

Source: the National Bank's calculations based on the National Statistical Committee's data

Dynamics of the CPI components dispersion on the

basis of their annual growth rates

100

8

26

%

80

21

38

baske,

60

34

consumer

20

58

34

40

40

in

13

18

share

0

6

4

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

2019

2020

2021

Price

decrease

0-5%

increase

5-10% increase

More than 10% increase

Source: the National Bank's calculations based on the National Statistical Committee's data

Inflation expectations of households

16

15

14

14,5

13

%

14,2

12

11,9

11,3

10

11

11,4

10,1

9

8

2

5

8

11

2

5

8

11

3

6

9

12

2019

2020

2021

Percieved inflation level over 12 months

Expected inflation level for 12 months

Source: the National Bank

Share of respondents' answers, %

Inflation expectations of enterprises for the next 12

100

months

80

52,5

60

43,8

52,7

40

20

0

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

2019

2020

2021

Prices will increase at a more rapid pace

Prices will increase at a similar pace

Prices will increase at a slower pace

Prices will not grow

Balance of the respondents answers

Source: the National Bank

2. Dynamics of other price indicators

In 2021 Q4, the pro-inflationary impact on the domestic consumer market maintained, both on the part of importer prices and the producer prices.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in 2021 Q4, world food prices remained high as a result of the imbalance in demand and supply.

Dynamics of prices of domestic producers of agricultural products in the reporting quarter showed high intensity. In the crop production the highest growth rates were observed in the group of fresh vegetables (beets, cabbage, onions, carrots), that was reflected in the dynamics of consumer prices of these positions.

Livestock producers' products high growth rates were characteristic of mainly meat products - poultry, pork and cattle. The current dynamics of producers' prices makes pressure on the corresponding positions in the consumer market.

On the basis of remained difficulties in logistics and interruptions in deliveries, the growth of industrial producer prices accelerated as well. Higher annual growth rates were

3

0

Dynamics of average prices of imports of goods in

24 annual terms (excluding energy)

%

18

12

6

0

-6

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

11

2019

2020

2021

Source: the National Statistical Committee

30

Dynamics of agricultural producers' prices in

annual terms

25

%

20

15

10

5

0

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

2019

2020

2021

Alimentary goods in the consumer market

Crop farming products

Animal farming products

Source: the National Statistical Committee

characteristic of products for both consumer and industrial purposes.

Dynamics of industrial producers' prices in

annual terms

20

%

15

10

5

0

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

3

6

9

12

2019

2020

2021

Consumer prices growth

Growth in prices of consumer goods producers

Growth in prices of industrial and technical goods producers Growth in prices of industrial goods producers

Source: the National Statistical Committee

3. Supply and demand

In 2021 Q4, the economic growth rates were near the level of the previous quarter. The economic activity continued to make a neutral impact on inflationary processes.

The growth of real GDP, according to the National Bank, in 2021 Q4 amounted to about

  1. percent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year (a quarter earlier -
  1. percent).

The actual economic growth rates were, mainly, supported by external demand.

High uncertainty, risks, as well as the sanctional pressure of western countries led to the low investment and consumer activities in 2021 Q4, continued to exert a restraining effect on the economic growth rate.

During 2021 Q4, the real wages growth rate totaled 3.1 percent in annual terms (3.7 percent in 2021 Q3).

On the whole, the fiscal policy in 2021 Q4 did not create pro-inflationary pressure.

In 2021 Q4, the consolidated budget was executed with surplus of BYN0.5 billion (1.1 percent of GDP), while in 2020 Q4 the deficit totaled BYN0.2 billion (0.5 percent of GDP).

4

0

Output gap dynamics

1

0

%

-1

-2

-3

-4

-5

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV*

2019

2020

2021

*assessment

Source: the National Bank's calculations based on the National Statistical Committee's data

Breakdown of annual GDP growth

points

10

10

5

5

percentage

%

0

0

-5

-5

-10

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV*

-10

2019

2020

2021

Domestic demand**

Net exports of goods and services GDP (right-hand axis)

*assessment

**domestic demand includes statistical discrepancies

Source: the National Bank's calculations based on the National Statistical Committee's data. The data has been updated in connection with the final annual developments according to the system of national accounts for 2020, the second estimate of GDP for the 2021 Q3

The budgetory expenses created a constraining impact on the domestic demand dynamics due to reduction of capital expenses.

Cyclically adjusted primary fiscal balance

4

restraining policy

GDPof

3

2

%

1

0

-1

stimulating policy

-2

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV*

2019

2020

2021

*assessment

Source: the National Bank's calculations based on the preliminary data of the Ministry of finance, Social Protection Fund and National Statistical Committee

Dynamics of budget expenditures contribution to

growth in domestic demand*

points

2

1

percentage

0

-1

-2

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

2019

2020

2021

The contribution of GC and G

Contribution of GI

Contribution of budget expenditures (total) to growth in domestic demand

  In 2021 Q4 indicators of 2020-2021 have been updated as a result of recalculation of GDP and accordingly GDP deflators
    Source: the National Bank's calculations based on the preliminary data of the Ministry of finance, Social Protection Fund and National Statistical

Committee

4. Monetary conditions and financial market

0

In 2021 Q4, the monetary policy was aimed at curbing the intensity of inflationary processes taking into account the need to maintain financial stability and support the economy.

Due to positive trends in external trade, in 2021 Q4 net supply of foreign exchange by economic entities was preserved. Net sale of foreign exchange by households continued as well. As a result, net supply of foreign exchange, which was formed in 2021 Q4,

Dynamics of REER gap

6

restrictive

4

2

%

0

-2

-4

stimulating

-6

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

I

II

III

IV

2019

2020

2021

Source: the National Bank

5

Disclaimer

National Bank of the Republic of Belarus published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 08:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
