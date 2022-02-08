|
Information on the dynamics of consumer prices and tariffs and factors of changes therein. 2021 Q4
Consumer prices, tariffs and factors of changes therein
2021 Q4
In 2021 Q4, the intensity of the inflationary processes was further declining. The annual increase in consumer prices in December 2021 amounted to 9.97 percent.
Inflationary expectations in the economy remained at the increased level and were the key domestic pro-inflationary factor.
Economic activities continued to make a neutral impact on the inflation. The monetary policy limited the intensity of the inflationary processes.
1. Consumer price index dynamics
Core inflation in annual terms, on the whole, remained at the level of the previous quarter. The growth of prices for fruits and vegetables accelerated, while the regulated prices and tariffs were growing at the more moderate rates in annual terms.
In December 2021 annual core inflation totaled 9.8 percent (9.9 percent in September 2021). By segments of the consumer market, there were no significant changes in the strength of influence on the total increase in free prices compared with the previous quarter: the largest contribution was still provided by the rise in the price of food products.
During 2021 H2, the trend inflation stabilized around the indicator of 8.5 percent in annual terms. In December 2021, its annual
Inflationary expectations in 2021 Q4 remained at the high level. Inflation expected by the population in the next 12 months, totaled
14.2 percent in December 2021 (13.3 percent according to the previous assessment in September 2021), the perceived one - 14.5 percent (13.8 percent in September 2021).
According to enterprises monitoring data, the difference between the answers of respondents expecting a further rise in prices and respondents expecting a further decrease in prices (the balance of answers) amounted to
52.7 percent in December 2021 (54.1 percent in September 2021).
2. Dynamics of other price indicators
In 2021 Q4, the pro-inflationary impact on the domestic consumer market maintained, both on the part of importer prices and the producer prices.
According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in 2021 Q4, world food prices remained high as a result of the imbalance in demand and supply.
Dynamics of prices of domestic producers of agricultural products in the reporting quarter showed high intensity. In the crop production the highest growth rates were observed in the group of fresh vegetables (beets, cabbage, onions, carrots), that was reflected in the dynamics of consumer prices of these positions.
Livestock producers' products high growth rates were characteristic of mainly meat products - poultry, pork and cattle. The current dynamics of producers' prices makes pressure on the corresponding positions in the consumer market.
On the basis of remained difficulties in logistics and interruptions in deliveries, the growth of industrial producer prices accelerated as well. Higher annual growth rates were
3. Supply and demand
In 2021 Q4, the economic growth rates were near the level of the previous quarter. The economic activity continued to make a neutral impact on inflationary processes.
The growth of real GDP, according to the National Bank, in 2021 Q4 amounted to about
-
percent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year (a quarter earlier -
-
percent).
The actual economic growth rates were, mainly, supported by external demand.
High uncertainty, risks, as well as the sanctional pressure of western countries led to the low investment and consumer activities in 2021 Q4, continued to exert a restraining effect on the economic growth rate.
During 2021 Q4, the real wages growth rate totaled 3.1 percent in annual terms (3.7 percent in 2021 Q3).
On the whole, the fiscal policy in 2021 Q4 did not create pro-inflationary pressure.
In 2021 Q4, the consolidated budget was executed with surplus of BYN0.5 billion (1.1 percent of GDP), while in 2020 Q4 the deficit totaled BYN0.2 billion (0.5 percent of GDP).
4. Monetary conditions and financial market
