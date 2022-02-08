Information on the dynamics of consumer prices and tariffs and factors of changes therein. 2021 Q4

growth dropped to 8.3 percent (8.6 percent in September 2021).

The structure of consumer prices growth continued to improve. The share of goods, which prices in annual terms grow at the highest rates totaled 38 percent in December 2021 (40 percent in September 2021). At the same time, the share of goods, prices and tariffs for which in annual terms reduced or increased by less than 5 percent, grew up to 22 percent in December 2021 versus 18 percent in September 2021.

In Q4 in annual terms the growth in prices for fruits and vegetables slightly increased - to

17.4 percent in December 2021 (14.2 percent in September 2021). Further increase in the prices for fruits and vegetables led to the higher growth rates of prices in this group.

Annual rates of increase in the regulated prices and tariffs dropped in December 2021 versus the previous quarter and totaled 9 percent (10.4 percent in September 2021). Slowdown of the prices growth was, to a great extent, related to the corresponding dynamics of tariffs for communication services and passenger transport services.

Inflationary expectations in 2021 Q4 remained at the high level. Inflation expected by the population in the next 12 months, totaled

14.2 percent in December 2021 (13.3 percent according to the previous assessment in September 2021), the perceived one - 14.5 percent (13.8 percent in September 2021).

According to enterprises monitoring data, the difference between the answers of respondents expecting a further rise in prices and respondents expecting a further decrease in prices (the balance of answers) amounted to

52.7 percent in December 2021 (54.1 percent in September 2021).

