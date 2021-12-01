Informative session on the Central Balance Sheet Data Office statistics

The Central Balance Sheet Data Office produces different statistical products from the data received from non-financial corporations. The aim of this informative session is to introduce users to the product catalogue and its content, the target audience, how to locate them and how to make use of them.
For further details about the session, please access this page. (The session will be only in Spanish).
