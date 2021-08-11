Infostretch : Acquires Data Analytics Firm, Gathi Analytics

Adds to digital data engineering and AI capabilities for financial services and healthcare

Infostretch, a leader in digital engineering services, today announced that it has acquired Gathi Analytics, LLC, a leading data analytics solution and services company. This acquisition strengthens Infostretch’s data engineering and analytics capabilities, particularly for financial services, insurance and healthcare organizations with more stringent data compliance and reliability standards. This is in line with the Company’s strategy to grow into full scale digital engineering company.

Gathi Analytics is Infostretch’s second acquisition since the company’s private equity investment from Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking and Everstone Group in August 2020. Gathi Analytics, based in Dublin, Ohio, was founded to help businesses leverage the full value of their rapidly evolving enterprise data assets. Gathi's unified data framework, tools and expert consulting services enable business teams to access, integrate, organize, and analyze enterprise data quickly and efficiently to inform their business decision making. The company’s analytics prowess is well recognized. In 2019 and 2020, Gathi received the “Box Award” for Excellence in Advanced Analytics celebrating advancements and achievements in the data analytics space. In 2021, the company was also named one of the top workplaces in the Columbus, Ohio region, and #1 in the small business category.

“Gathi’s analytics capabilities help enterprises gain key valuable insights from disparate data sources faster and more efficiently than previously possible.” said Rutesh Shah, CEO and Founder of Infostretch. “In combination with our cloud and digital engineering capabilities, we now have the ability to help companies execute on their digital vision with exceptional precision and speed.”

“Gathi has shown impressive growth with blue chip customers and has demonstrated its commitment to quality and partnership with its clients. We see the very same commitment within Infostretch and are excited to welcome Gathi to the Infostretch family,” said Harsh Nanda, Managing Director in Goldman Sachs Asset Management which has an equity investment in Infostretch.

According to Gartner®, Inc.’s sixth annual Chief Data Officer (CDO) survey, “Seventy-two percent of data and analytics (D&A) leaders with digital initiatives are either leading or heavily involved in their organization’s digital transformation initiatives”. Debra Logan, distinguished research vice president at Gartner commented that “The results indicate that more organizations now understand the synergy between building a data-driven business and leading digital transformation. D&A strategy is a business strategy infused with D&A thinking; it has a primary role in digital business strategy, affecting everything the organization does.” [1]

“Enterprises have drained an enormous amount of resources building vast, complex data stores in support of their MIS reporting and decision support engines,” said Vamsi Kora, Gathi Founder and CEO. “We give business users the power to access and interact with this data to inform their decision-making in real-time. With Infostretch, we can apply our expertise to a much broader set of customers while amplifying our impact. The complementary services and great cultural fit between the two companies – both with a strong engineering and technical DNA make this a perfect alliance. I see significant opportunities ahead.”

Gathi will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infostretch with all employees joining the company. CEO Vamsi Kora will join the Infostretch leadership team and lead the Data Analytics business unit.

About Gathi Analytics, LLC

Gathi Analytics delivers the true value of enterprise data. Its modern data management and analytics solutions coupled with artificial intelligence (AI) help organizations stay relevant in the dynamic business landscape. The company combines Industry specific Data Architecture with Cloud native services in delivering Data Modernization Programs. The Gathi leadership team brings 20+ years of experience delivering very large, multi-tenant, heterogenous Enterprise data assets including ML/AI platforms. For more information, visit https://gathi.com.

About Infostretch

Infostretch is a pure-play digital engineering services firm focused on helping companies accelerate their digital initiatives from strategy and planning through execution. We leverage deep technical expertise, Agile methodologies and data-driven intelligence to modernize systems of engagement and simplify human/tech interaction. We deliver custom solutions that meet customers’ technology needs wherever they are in their digital lifecycle. Backed by the Private Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Everstone Group, Infostretch works with both large enterprises and emerging innovators — putting digital to work to enable new products and business models, engage with customers in new ways, and create sustainable competitive differentiation. For more information, visit https://www.infostretch.com/.

[1] Gartner Press Release, “Gartner Survey Finds 72% of Data & Analytics Leaders Are Leading or Heavily Involved in Digital Transformation Initiatives”, May 5, 2021, [https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2021-05-05-gartner-finds-72-percent-of-data-and-analytics-leaders-are-leading-or-heavily-involved-in-digital-transformation-initiatives] GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005551/en/