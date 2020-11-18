Log in
Infostretch : Appoints Veteran Global Technology Services Executive Anil Jain to Lead Growth

11/18/2020 | 11:35am EST

Infostretch, a leader in digital engineering services, today announced the appointment of Anil Jain as its Chief Commercial Officer. The appointment comes just weeks after the company added five new members to its board and secured new private equity investment, which is a testament to the company’s success and initiative to accelerate digital solutions for leading organizations across the globe.

Jain has more than 31 years’ experience as a global technology business leader and has a proven track record of building and empowering world-class teams within the digital transformation sector. In his previous roles, Jain directed transformational initiatives, cultivated strategic partnerships with Fortune 500 enterprise clients, and developed sustainable multi-million-dollar revenue streams across diverse and challenging international markets.

Prior to Infostretch, Mr. Jain was Group President, Enterprise at a digital transformation company - DMI, where he was responsible for evolving the strategic direction of his group as well as nurturing a strong leadership team to drive execution. Prior to DMI, he was Senior Vice President and Strategic Business Unit Head for the Communications Business Unit at Wipro.

“We’re excited to welcome Anil into our team,” said Rutesh Shah, CEO and co-founder of Infostretch. “He has an outstanding reputation for cultivating strong customer-centric teams, and his focus on innovation, respect and accountability mirror our values perfectly. Anil will be instrumental in developing the significant opportunities that lie ahead for Infostretch in the next stage of our growth.”

Anil holds a BE in Engineering from Malaviya National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, India, and an MBA from R.A. Podar Institute of Management, Jaipur, India.

Contact us today at info@infostretch.com for questions.

About Infostretch

Infostretch is a pure-play digital engineering services firm focused on helping companies accelerate their digital initiatives from strategy and planning through execution. We leverage deep technical expertise, Agile methodologies and data-driven intelligence to modernize systems of engagement and simplify human/tech interaction. We deliver custom solutions that meet customers’ technology needs wherever they are in their digital lifecycle. Backed by Goldman Sachs and Everstone Capital, Infostretch works with both large enterprises and emerging innovators -- putting digital to work to enable new products and business models, engage with customers in new ways, and create sustainable competitive differentiation.


© Business Wire 2020
