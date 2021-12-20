Infostretch USA Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

Award adds to five consecutive years of recognition in USA and India and as a great place for women to work

Infostretch, a leader in digital engineering services, has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the fifth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Infostretch. This year, 78 percent of employees said that it’s a great place to work – 19 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. According to its research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified™ great workplace. Specifically, Infostretch’s U.S. employees overwhelmingly responded positively on a range of different aspects relating to the workplace. An average of 90 percent responded that they have the resources required to do their job, are given a lot of responsibility and feel their facilities contribute to a good work environment.

This certification is an indicator of a happy workforce too: employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93 percent more likely to look forward to coming to work, are twice as likely to be paid fairly and have a fair chance at promotion.

Furthermore, research from Harvard Business Review shows a close link between employee satisfaction and customer success. This is borne out in this year’s poll of Infostretch employees, with 91 percent of employees rating the service they deliver to clients as “excellent”.

The certification comes at the end of a year in which Infostretch has successfully built out its digital engineering capabilities. It has extended its offerings and expanded its footprint with two acquisitions, the global technology solutions provider, Saggezza, and the data analytics specialist, Gathi Analytics. Strategic partnerships with industry leaders including Snowflake, Automation Anywhere and Unqork have further contributed to an increased demand for its digital engineering services. As a result, Infostretch is currently actively recruiting for roles in the USA and beyond.

This certification comes as Infostretch embarks on a major recruitment drive, thanks to increased demand for the company’s services globally. Infostretch is currently recruiting for around +1,500 open engineering positions globally with 140+ in the United States and 1,400+ in India. The job openings cover a broad range of digital engineering roles including data engineers, cloud engineers, software engineers, and quality engineers with full stack, automation, and/or mobile experience, architects, scrum masters, program managers, product managers, technical project managers, mobile engineers and many more…. Apply today here or visit our careers page to learn more about our benefits and amazing culture at www.infostretch.com/about/careers/!

“Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Infostretch is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“You can’t build a successful company unless your employees are with you all the way,” said Rutesh Shah, CEO and co-founder of Infostretch. “For five consecutive years, Infostretch has been recognized for the way it cultivates workplace culture, based on our company values of mutual respect, transparency, integrity and the drive for continuous innovation. As we expand our footprint and develop new services, maintaining this positive experience for employees will remain the priority that underpins all our goals.”

