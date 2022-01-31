InfraGard National Members Alliance and NEC Corporation of America Join Forces in the Fight Against Human Trafficking

InfraGard National Members Alliance, an FBI-affiliated non-profit organization dedicated to protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and the American people, and NEC Corporation of America have joined forces in the fight against human trafficking. In honor of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January, NEC has formalized its commitment as a diamond sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance and will support educational programs that promote awareness and prevention of this heinous crime.

“On behalf of NEC Corporation of America, I extend sincere gratitude to InfraGard National Members Alliance for its service to our country. Our investment will support key programs that eradicate human trafficking, foster information-sharing between the public and private sectors, and strengthen community resilience. Through this partnership we will utilize our technology and assets to advance the shared goal of ensuring the safety and security of all Americans,” said Mark Ikeno, CEO and President, NEC Corporation of America.

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act. Every year, many adults and children are trafficked worldwide, with more than 1,700 pending FBI cases as of Jan. 5, 2022. Approximately 95 percent of the FBI’s human trafficking cases involve sex trafficking, and the remainder involve labor trafficking.

“Human trafficking is a threat to not only public safety and national security, but to the dignity and worth of all human life,” said Maureen O’Connell, President, InfraGard National Members Alliance. “Law enforcement and the private sector must work together to raise awareness about the atrocities being committed in cities and neighborhoods across America. We are incredibly grateful to NEC Corporation of America for demonstrating such leadership, commitment and generosity in supporting InfraGard National Members Alliance. By shining a light on human trafficking, we can take this crime out of the shadows and protect the most vulnerable.”

“NEC’s collaboration with government agencies, private sector partners and non-profit organizations creates safer, more empowered communities. Our strategic partnership will combine unique resources and harness technology to co-create innovative solutions that will prevent and combat human trafficking. Our joint effort to eradicate human trafficking is centered on the dignity and rights of victims,” said Marisa Haines, Strategic Advisor to the CEO, NEC Corporation of America.

About NEC Corporation of America

NEC Corporation of America (NEC) is a leading technology integrator providing solutions that improve the way people work and communicate. NEC delivers integrated Solutions for Society that are aligned with our customers’ priorities to create new value for people, businesses, and society, with a special focus on safety, security and efficiency. We deliver one of the industry’s strongest and most innovative portfolios of communications, analytics, security, biometrics and technology solutions that unleash customers’ productivity potential. Through these solutions, NEC combines its best-in-class solutions and technology and leverages a robust partner ecosystem to solve today’s most complex business problems. NEC Corporation of America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, a global technology leader with a presence in 140 countries and $29.5 billion in revenues. For more information, please visit www.necam.com.

About InfraGard National Members Alliance

InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA) is an FBI-affiliated independent nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting U.S. critical infrastructure and the American people. Established in 2003, INMA is the private sector component of the FBI's InfraGard program, which is a partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation and members of the private sector for the protection of U.S. critical infrastructure. INMA is comprised of 77 InfraGard Member Alliances, nonprofit organizations which represent INMA at the local level across the country. Through these alliances, law enforcement and the American business community can collaborate on educational programs, training events and information-sharing initiatives that strengthen national security and the foundation of American life. For more information, visit www.infragardnational.org.

