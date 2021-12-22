Log in
Infraredx, a Nipro Company, Announces Enrollment of First Patient in EXPANSE PTCA Study

12/22/2021 | 08:04am EST
The objective of this study is to evaluate safety and effectiveness of the Lacrosse NSE ALPHA coronary dilatation catheter during PCI in subjects with stenotic coronary arteries.

Infraredx, a Nipro Company, a pioneer in intravascular imaging for mapping coronary artery disease, announced today the enrollment of the first patient in its EXPANSE PTCA study (NCT04985773) at the Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi in Tupelo, Mississippi. The study will be conducted in the United States with the objective to evaluate safety and effectiveness of the Lacrosse NSE (Non-Slip Element) ALPHA coronary dilatation balloon catheter during percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in patients with stenotic coronary arteries.

The Lacrosse NSE ALPHA has unique nylon elements on the exterior of the balloon that focus dilation force to reduce balloon slippage during inflation in hard or fibrotic coronary lesions. The distinctive design allows it to be used with other devices.

First introduced in Japan, the Lacrosse NSE ALPHA is now available in over 30 countries throughout Asia-Pacific, India, Middle East, Europe and Latin America, and is being very well received, with hundreds of thousands of units sold.

“The catheter is the first platform to score plaque, crack calcium and provide grip to secure position in the lesion during inflations without metallic components,” said Mitch Krucoff, MD, and Professor of Medicine/Cardiology and Director, Cardiovascular Devices Unit, Duke University Medical Center. “This novel design thus brings unique profile, deliverability, tracking and flexibility to the PCI armamentarium.”

About Infraredx, a Nipro Company.

Infraredx, a Nipro Company, is advancing the diagnosis and management of coronary artery disease by providing cardiologists with the most precise imaging tools required to predict and ultimately prevent heart attacks. Its Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging System, with accompanying Dualpro™ IVUS+NIRS catheter, is the only technology on the market that is FDA-cleared for the detection of lipid core plaque (LCP) and the identification of patients and plaques at increased risk of major adverse cardiac events (MACE). Infraredx is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Nipro Company. For more information, please visit www.infraredx.com and connect with Infraredx on Twitter and LinkedIn.


