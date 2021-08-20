Infrastructure Development Bond Auction Results Summary for 17 August 2021

RESULTS OF MALAWI GOVERNMENT 10-YEAR INFRASTRUCTURE BOND AUCTION HELD ON 17 AUGUST 2021
1.
Security Name
10-Year Infrastructure Development Bond
(DB10YR190834)
2.
Total Amount applied for(Face value)
K37.97 Billion
3.
Total Amount applied for(Cost value)
K26.90 Billion
4.
Amount allotted (Face value)
K18.45 Billion
5.
Amount allotted (Cost value)
K13.35 Billion
6.
Range of Successful Yields:
22.60% - 23.25%
7.
Weighted Average of Successful Yields (YTM):
23.25%
8.
Number of Bids:
33
9.
Number of Successful Bids:
6
For further details contact the following:-
