Infrastructure Development Bond Auction Results Summary for 17 August 2021

08/20/2021 | 10:54am EDT
RESULTS OF MALAWI GOVERNMENT 10-YEAR INFRASTRUCTURE BOND AUCTION HELD ON 17 AUGUST 2021

1.

Security Name

10-Year Infrastructure Development Bond

(DB10YR190834)

2.

Total Amount applied for(Face value)

K37.97 Billion

3.

Total Amount applied for(Cost value)

K26.90 Billion

4.

Amount allotted (Face value)

K18.45 Billion

5.

Amount allotted (Cost value)

K13.35 Billion

6.

Range of Successful Yields:

22.60% - 23.25%

7.

Weighted Average of Successful Yields (YTM):

23.25%

8.

Number of Bids:

33

9.

Number of Successful Bids:

6

For further details contact the following:-

  • Financial Markets Department, Reserve Bank of Malawi, P O Box 30063, Lilongwe 3. Tel: 01770600/01771600, Fax: 01772219
  • e-Mail:RBMDealers@rbm.mw

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of Malawi published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 14:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
