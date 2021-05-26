Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Infrastructure Masons : Announces New Sustainability Leadership

05/26/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PORTLAND, Ore., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sustainability is a necessary consideration in all decisions made in the digital infrastructure industry, and is one of the four strategic pillars of the iMasons. We've been driving efforts to ensure that 'every click improves the future', and we're thrilled to announce new leadership appointments to carry that vision forward", announced Jeff Omelchuck, Executive Director of Infrastructure Masons, a professional society of people in the digital infrastructure industry. The iMasons have appointed Rob Aldrich, Head of Consulting at EcoLibrium Services, as the Chair, and Lovisa Hagelberg, Director at CBRE, as the Vice Chair, of iMasons Sustainability Committee.  

"We have important work to do and all hands are needed. We appreciate their dedication."- Dean Nelson

"The mission of the Sustainability committee is to reduce emissions, eliminate waste, be people positive, and compound our impact", continued Mr. Omelchuck. "As our mission and global presence have grown, these critical committee leadership appointments are all the more important to drive change in our industry. These committee leaders represent iMasons on a global stage, and they connect us with individuals and organizations worldwide who can advance our mission towards a more sustainable future.'

"I am thrilled to be leading sustainability at the Infrastructure Masons and look forward to continuing our progress.  Our membership and this committee have many years of sustainable innovation experience that we look forward to sharing. We have important work to do and our industry is a critical enabler of sustainability worldwide.  Technology can be the force-multiplier for sustainability efforts, one click at a time.."  
-Rob AldrichTechnologist, Environmentalist, Engineer, Author, Designer, Videographer, Martial Artist, Father 

"We are committed to making positive changes in the industry from carbon neutrality, renewable resources, increased efficiency, and continuing education on how to implement this sustainable vision in our companies. I am excited to join the iMasons Sustainability Leadership team at this time of such opportunity to create real change."
-Lovisa Hagelberg, Sustainability Advocate, Innovator, Engineer, Singer, Painter, Adventurer

"We are so pleased that Rob and Lovisa are taking up the mantle of leadership of our sustainability initiatives. We had a number of stellar candidates for these important roles and it was really difficult for the board to sort out the right appointments." said Dean Nelson, Founder and Chairman of Infrastructure Masons. "And, it is so telling that the other candidates have all agreed to stay involved. We have important work to do and all hands are needed. We appreciate their dedication."

"In addition to Rob and Lovisa's appointments, the iMasons board also invited Svein Atle Hagaseth to take up leadership of our sustainability initiatives in EMEA and lead the project to advance a sustainability framework for the industry, and invited Tom Moran of Lumen Technologies to act as a liaison to multiple global initiatives that he is already connected to", continued Mr. Omelchuck.

"The iMasons board wants to extend our grateful thanks to Patrik Öhlund, past CEO of Nodepole, for founding the iMasons Sustainability Committee and being its chair for its first 2+ years. We wish Patrik all the best in his new role as Director of Energy Markets, EMEA, for Microsoft", continued Mr. Nelson. "Rob and Lovisa continue Patrik's passion for sustainability, and he leaves the committee in good hands."

Visit the website at www.imasons.org 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infrastructure-masons-announces-new-sustainability-leadership-301300135.html

SOURCE Infrastructure Masons


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pUN UNITED NATIONS  : Director-General's opening remarks at the Strategic Roundtable on Pillar 1 of the 13th General Programme of Work
PU
01:11pEQUINIX REIT  : Accelerating Digital Transformation in Healthcare and Life Sciences
PU
01:11pLU-VE : A virtuous company for energy sustainability
PU
01:11pSTRIPE  : launches Payment Links to enable online sales in minutes without any code
PU
01:11pDGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to -2-
DJ
01:11pHELLOFRESH SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:11pDGAP-PVR  : HelloFresh SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
01:10pKERING  : France's Kering sells 5.9% stake in Puma
RE
01:10pBezos says thesis of mgm deal is to rethink and develop the studio's intellectual property for 21st century - annual meeting
RE
01:10pTEKNA HOLDING AS : Notification of trade primary insider
AQ
Latest news "Companies"