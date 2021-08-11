Infrastructure Plans to Assist Growth for Portland Cement in the US

CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Freedonia Group study, Global Portland Cement, discusses the future growth of portland cement. In context, as The New York Times reported on August 10, "The Senate gave overwhelming bipartisan approval on Tuesday to a $1 trillion infrastructure bill to rebuild the nation's deteriorating roads and bridges…."

Demand for portland cement in the United States totaled 95.2 million metric tons in 2020, accounting for 80% of regional demand.

A massive infrastructure bill will greatly support demand for portland cement through the repair and replacement of bridges and roads.

High levels of cement demand in the US are a function of the country's massive population and wealth, which generate considerable construction activity. However, the intensity of cement consumption – compared to building construction spending and population size – is low by global standards:

The US possesses a massive existing building stock and highly developed public infrastructure and does not require the same levels of cement as industrializing and urbanizing countries.

In addition, wood-framed buildings are very popular in the US, limiting the amount of cement required for construction.

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infrastructure-plans-to-assist-growth-for-portland-cement-in-the-us-301353677.html

SOURCE The Freedonia Group