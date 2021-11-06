Infrastructure, at Last! Soy So Pleased with House Passage

Nov 05, 2021

Washington, D.C. Nov. 5, 2021. The House of Representatives has passed H.R. 3684, the bipartisan infrastructure package the Senate passed in mid-August and that soybean growers have supported to assure a modern, efficient transportation structure for American agriculture. This bill makes historic investments in U.S. infrastructure and will greatly impact the competitiveness of soy and other agricultural products for years to come.

Kevin Scott, soybean farmer from Valley Springs, South Dakota, and American Soybean Association president said, "Good things can indeed come to those who wait, and passage of this long-considered bill is a win for everyone in our country. Infrastructure is critical to the long-term success of not only the ag industry, but also the general health of American commerce and global competitiveness. We are very appreciative that our congressional leaders stayed the course on this important package that will bolster the U.S. economy, and which encompasses so many priorities for soy, ranging from surface transportation and waterways funding to investments in rural broadband and new opportunities for soy-based products."

The package increases much-needed funding for roads and bridges, including targeted funding for rural areas; accounts for freight rail and inland waterways funding; has provisions to address truck driver shortages, including hours-of-service changes; supports a new pilot program to highlight the benefits of biobased construction materials, like soy-based concrete sealant; and, addresses critical rural broadband issues.

Soybeans and other agriculture commodities rely on a multimodal network including truck, rail and waterways. The current supply chain challenges underscore the importance of reliable infrastructure, which impacts competitiveness at both the farm level and on the global stage.

ASA thanks members of both chambers for working across the aisle to pass this bipartisan package, which will make historic investments in farm country infrastructure.