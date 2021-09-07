Log in
Ingram Micro Cloud : Platform Provides Amazon Web Services in France as Global Expansion Continues

Ingram Micro Cloud announced today the launch of Amazon Web Services (AWS) on the Ingram Micro France Cloud Marketplace and will be distributing a full range of AWS solutions to its reseller network in France, bolstering the offering of the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted set of cloud solutions.

Ingram Micro Cloud, an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner and AWS Distributor, announced its global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with AWS in March this year. One of the central aims of the agreement is to drive the geographic reach and footprint of AWS and its partners globally. Within this global expansion, Ingram Micro Cloud is now delivering a complete portfolio of AWS cloud services to resellers in France, as well as recent expansions in Australia, New Zealand and Mexico, as part of a series of authorizations in 2021. Ingram Micro’s partners in France will see new opportunities to meet customer needs using the cloud as a result of the SCA with AWS.

“By making AWS solutions easily accessible in our cloud services, our partners can build and provide optimal solutions to their clients," said Franck Charvet, Director of Cloud for Ingram Micro France.

Additionally, AWS and Ingram Micro Cloud will work together to bolster Ingram Micro Cloud’s current skills and offerings, as well as develop new resources to support channel partners in managing end customers. Ingram Micro Cloud currently provides an AWS Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) team with 200+ AWS certifications, AWS Professional and Managed Services, AWS Well-Architected Services, AWS Operations and Billing Services, and more.

Ingram Micro Cloud also covers a wide range of partner enablement and support initiatives to help AWS Partners build an AWS cloud practice through its partner programs, which provide end-to-end engagement models for Ingram Micro Cloud to enable Systems Integrator (SI) Partners and Independent Software Vendors (ISV) with their journey on the cloud.

Further information about Ingram Micro Cloud’s AWS business can be found here.

About Ingram Micro Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud brings together innovators and problem solvers to help the world accomplish more. It facilitates and manages the cloud’s complex digital value chain—all powered by CloudBlue technology. Ingram Micro Cloud operates in 64 countries with over 55,000 reseller partners, and its Cloud Marketplace serves 14 million seats, offering more than 120 cloud solutions. With unmatched global reach, easy access to automated go-to-market and integration tools, deep technical expertise, and a curated selection of scalable SaaS and IaaS solutions, Ingram Micro Cloud helps vendors, resellers and managed service providers by offering More as a Service. Detailed information is available at www.IngramMicroCloud.com.


© Business Wire 2021
