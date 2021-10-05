Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services : Expands ITAD Operations on the East Coast

New processing facility will enable IT Asset Disposition services in New Jersey

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of global supply chain management and logistics solutions, today announced the opening of a new IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) processing center in Fairfield, New Jersey. The state-of-the-art facility offers over 100,000 square feet of space and brings the organization’s ITAD and reverse logistics operations to over 925,000 square feet in the U.S. The new processing center replaces a significantly smaller Ingram Micro ITAD operation in nearby Pine Brook, New Jersey.

“We continue to grow alongside the needs of our clients and opening a new facility of this size on the east coast is a big milestone,” said Todd Zegers, vice president, Ingram Micro. “In addition to providing efficient, safe and secure technology disposition services — including data erasure and drive destruction, processing, remarketing and responsible recycling — we look forward to serving clients in the region with depot and device lifecycle management services.”

“Our clients continue to demand solutions that align to their corporate social responsibility goals,” adds Zegers. “Investing in facilities that bring us closer to our clients reduces the environmental impact of logistics by shortening transportation miles.”

Ingram Micro’s ITAD and reverse logistics network spans 28 facilities globally and includes services in North America, Central America, South America, Europe and Asia.

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides supply chain solutions that go beyond connecting supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, remarketing and more, our solutions drive growth, enhance ROI and protect our clients.

We proudly serve customers across a broad spectrum of industries — from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises — and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehouse network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of expertise in the logistics, mobility and ITAD industries. To learn more, visit: https://www.ingrammicroservices.com/itad/.

