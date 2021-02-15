Log in
Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services : Wins Reverse Logistics Operational Excellence Award

02/15/2021 | 06:01am EST
Award Highlights Company’s Leadership, Exceptional Use of Innovation and Continuous Improvement

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services, a leading provider of supply chain solutions and third-party logistics, today announced it was named the winner of the 2021 Reverse Logistics Operational Excellence by the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA). Leading companies in a multitude of industries including mobile devices and consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, fashion and accessories, healthcare, and more have made Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services’ their partner of choice for reverse logistics and repair operations based on the company’s demonstrated ability to consistently deliver innovative, cost-saving, sustainable solutions.

Through its annual awards program, the RLA recognizes the industry’s top companies demonstrating leadership in vision, innovation, focus and efficiency. Ingram Micro was recognized for its effective execution of reverse logistics, including the exceptional use of innovation, continuous improvement, and human capital. In addition to excelling at these key criteria, the company was singled out for providing measurable efficiencies through integration of technology solutions, seamless reverse logistics operations and its clear strategy and objectives. To see the list of the 2021 RLA award winners, click here.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a leader in reverse logistics by a respected industry association such as RLA,” said Alex Paskoff, senior vice president, North America, Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services. “Direct-to-consumer commerce is increasing rapidly, creating exponential growth in the volume of returns as shopping experiences move online. Additionally, as technology products become more sophisticated and consumers embrace second-hand devices, the need for repairs and refurbishment is taking off. Our business is well-positioned to help vendors and retailers adjust to these market shifts and enable their continued success.”

About Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services

Ingram Micro Commerce & Lifecycle Services provides global supply chain solutions that connect supply and demand. From cross-border fulfillment to dropship and returns management, IT asset disposition, re-marketing, distribution and more, our solutions drive growth across the commerce and technology markets.

We proudly serve customers ranging from fast-growing brands to Global 2000 enterprises and are dedicated to facilitating their success through our global warehousing network, world-class technology, strategic partnerships and decades of experience. Learn more at www.ingrammicroservices.com.


© Business Wire 2021
