Ingram Micro : and Promark Team to Create New Emerging Business Group

11/04/2020 | 03:14pm EST

Delivering Specialized Channel Growth at Scale, Ingram Micro EBG Provides Emerging Vendors and Technology Innovators with a Simple, Sophisticated and Proven Path to the Right Partners #ONEIngram

Ingram Micro Inc. and its subsidiary Promark Technology have aligned the best talent, resources and business practices from two celebrated specialty teams to create a new, all-in-one “Emerging Business Group” (EBG). As part of this strategic move, Ingram Micro and Promark will continue to invest and grow its industry-leading Public Sector business, which is reporting record growth in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201104005652/en/

"Bringing these two teams together is a sales power play for emerging vendors and tech innovators who are serious about establishing and scaling their success in the IT channel." -- Eric Kohl, vice president, U.S. Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro (Photo: Business Wire)

The new EBG team combines the high-touch services, specialization, and speed of Promark Technology with the power, performance, and partnership of Ingram Micro’s emerging vendor team. The two teams are recognized for their success in launching many of today’s leading and fast-growing channel-friendly, emerging tech vendors including Artic Wolf Networks, Bitdefender, Blancco, ENET, Nutanix, Proofpoint and Scale Computing, and Tenable, and will be participating at the Ingram Micro ONE Experience Nov 4-5, 2020.

“Bringing these two teams together is a sales power play for emerging vendors and tech innovators who are serious about establishing and scaling their success in the IT channel,” says Eric Kohl, vice president, U.S. Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. “The synergies gained will bring an unbeatable and sustainable business advantage to emerging vendors and tech innovators across the U.S., and serve as a funnel of knowledge and growing opportunity for our mutual channel partners focused on cybersecurity, data center and adjacent technologies.”

To learn more about the value of doing business with Ingram Micro, vendors and channel partners are encouraged to attend the virtual Ingram Micro Global ONE Experience taking place this week. https://imaginenext.ingrammicro.com/one

Supporting statements:

“Our relationship with Ingram Micro has been instrumental in growing our business to become the industry leader in vulnerability management. We look forward to our continued, mutual success.” – Terry Dolce, SVP Operations, Global Business Development and Channels, Tenable

“Ingram Micro’s EBG team continues to exceed our expectations and has helped ENET’s business grow exponentially since entering 2 tier distribution. We would not be where we are today without the dedication, focus, and support of the team.” – Gerry Goris, Director of Channel Sales, ENET

“Ingram Micro’s EBG team has opened up new opportunities for us to get in front of the right partner communities, expand our reach and grow Bitdefender’s brand.” – Samantha Sisk, Distribution Manager, Bitdefender

“The EBG team at Ingram Micro brings the feeling of working with a small and intimate organization while providing you with all the benefits and capabilities of the large distributor that they are.” – Scott Mann, Director, North American Channel, Scale Computing

“The Ingram Micro EGB team has been instrumental in building Blancco’s brand within their partner network. The team’s efforts have been paramount to the success we have seen in growing our channel in North America.” – Christina Walker, Director Global Channels, Blancco

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

© Business Wire 2020

