Ingrid Brocková at the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting: “Slovakia's priorities in the OECD are a green and digital economy, small and medium-sized enterprises and fair taxation.”

Today (June 1, 2021), the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Ingrid Brocková, attended the ministerial meeting (held from 31 May to 1 June 2021) of the Council of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Today's meeting also included the ceremonial handing over of the leadership of the position of the Secretary General of the organization. After 15 years with Ángel Gurría in the position of the OECD Secretary General, Mathias Cormann, the former Minister of Finance of Australia, has replaced him. Costa Rica participated in the meeting for the first time as the 38th full member of the organization.

The central theme of the OECD Ministerial Meeting was Shared Values: Building a Green and Inclusive Future. The discussions were primarily focused on the assessment of the current state of the global economy, the experience of the member countries in the context of a new coronavirus pandemic, as well as their priorities for the post-pandemic recovery of the national economies. The OECD Economic Outlook was officially presented on this occasion. The OECD has raised its estimate of the recovery in economic growth. According to the OECD, the world economy should grow by 5.1% in 2021. The Slovak Republic should achieve 4.2% growth, and in 2022 as much as 5.2%. Unemployment will gradually decline and should reach 7.2% in 2022. Public debt is expected to rise to 61% of the GDP in 2021. 'I agree with the OECD assessment that the EU structural funds represent an opportunity for the Slovak Republic to implement ambitious reforms to address the long-term challenges. However, the main prerequisite is that they be carried out in a timely and effective manner,' said the State Secretary Ingrid Brocková.

The State Secretary Brocková expressed her appreciation for the priorities of the succeeding Secretary General Mathias Cormann which place emphasis on the strengthening of economic resilience, sustainable and inclusive growth, the issue of digital taxation, climate and environmental challenges and the possibility of the future expansion of the organization. She also thanked the former OECD Secretary General Ángel Gurría for his leadership and strong support. 'I am convinced that Slovakia's exemplary cooperation with the OECD under the new leadership will continue further, especially in areas related to the post-pandemic social and economic recovery as a whole, taxation, the digital and green economy, education and labour market reforms,' emphasized Ingrid Brocková.

In addition to the joint statement, the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting adopted several key outputs of the organization, including the International Climate Action Program (IPAC), the OECD International Framework for Safe International Mobility, the OECD Report on Housing Policy Instruments, the revised Youth Action Plan and the OECD Council Recommendations on the neutrality of competition, as well as the revised recommendations of the OECD Council on the protection of children in the digital environment.

The two-day event (from May 31 to June 1, 2021), chaired by the United States, was the first part of this year's OECD ministerial meeting. This event will be followed in October 2021 by its second part, an extraordinary Ministerial Council Meeting, which will adopt a new OECD Vision Statement and a new Global Relations Strategy on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the OECD.

OECD Economic Outlook 2021

More information and outcomes of the meeting