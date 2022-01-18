Inhofe Visits with Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association in Washington

Last week, U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), met with the Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association during their trip to Washington. The group discussed a number of topics, including Inhofe's commitment to prioritizing the needs of Oklahoma's wheat growers in Congress.

"It was great to visit with the Oklahoma Wheat Growers Association in Washington last week," Inhofe said. "We had a very productive conversation about the importance of trade and market access for wheat growers, the harmful effects of the Biden administration's regulatory policies and supply chain issues on the industry and providing support and stability to Oklahoma's farmers and ranchers through the 2023 Farm Bill.

"I look forward to continuing to work together to ensure Oklahomans are heard in Washington and that we address the issues they are facing today."