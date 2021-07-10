Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Initial Jobless Claims: How Far We Have Come and How Far We Need To Go

07/10/2021 | 10:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By SBE Council at 8 July, 2021, 3:33 pm

by Raymond J. Keating -

The latest 'Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Report' from the U.S. Department of Labor offers a picture of how far the labor market has recovered from the initial pandemic shock, and how far we still have to go to simply get back to where we were before.

For the week ending July 3, 2021, initial jobless claims (seasonally adjusted) edged up from 371,000 the prior week to 373,000. The Labor Department noted:

'The 4-week moving average was 394,500, a decrease of 250 from the previous week's revised average. This is the lowest level for this average since March 14, 2020 when it was 225,500.'

A year earlier, initial jobless claims came in 1,398,000. At their highest point, they hit 6,149,000 in early April 2020, and before the pandemic, they registered 205,000 in early February 2020.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, FRED

As for continuing claims, these came in at 3,339,000 for the week of June 26, which was down from the previous week's 3,484,000.

A year earlier, the level stood at 16,780,000. At their highest point, they hit 23,128,000 in early May 2020, and before the pandemic, they registered 1,698,000 in early February 2020

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, FRED

Finally, for benefits in all programs (not seasonally adjusted), the Labor Department reported:

'The total number of continued weeks claimed for benefits in all programs for the week ending June 19 was 14,209,007… There were 33,228,122 weekly claims filed for benefits in all programs in the comparable week in 2020.'

In June 2019, this level registered 1,582,283.

The Bottom Line

The data on continued claims for all programs drives home the bottom-line point.

First, consider the headway made over the past year, with the number of claims filed plummeting from 33,228,122 in June 2020 to 14,209,007 in June 2021. However, in June 2019, that number stood at 1,582,283.

So, the number of people receiving unemployment benefits of some kind remain at breathtakingly high level, which in turn, of course, speaks to issues like the tight labor market and supply chain issues.

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2021 14:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:40aItaly g20 presidency says¬ additional work is necessary on global tax deal
RE
11:34aG20 warns of economic risk from COVID variants
RE
11:34aG20 encourages concerted efforts to reform the world trade organization
RE
11:33aG20 says it confirms its april commitments on exchange rates, reaffirms commitment to fight protectionism
RE
11:33aG20 says carbon pricing mechanisms can be part of policy mix to tackle climate change
RE
11:32aG20 says economic recovery has improved since april but exposed to downside risks from new covid variants, different paces of vaccination
RE
11:32aG20 endorses global tax deal agreed by oecd, urges plan by october to implement agreement, address remaining issues, invites countries who have not yet supported deal to do so
RE
11:31aG20 says will avoid premature withdrawal of support measures, while remaining consistent with central bank mandates on price stability and preserving financial stability and long-term fiscal sustainability
RE
11:27aU.s. treasury secretary yellen says multilateral cooperation can make u.s. more competitive in global economy
RE
11:26aU.s. treasury secretary yellen says g20 made good progress on tackling climate change and helping poor countries with covid vaccine rollouts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1G20 signs off on tax crackdown, warns on virus variants
2Britain carves out exemption for gold clearing banks from Basel III rule
3DRAFTKINGS INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment ..
4VALE S.A. : VALE S A : Brazil prosecutors seek final settlement over Samarco dam disaster
5Chinese antitrust regulator blocks Tencent's $5.3 billion video games merger

HOT NEWS