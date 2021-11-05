Initial Quarterly Holdings Report by Institutional Manager (Form 13F-HR)

SEC FORM 13F-HR
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 13F
FORM 13F COVER PAGE
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:
3235-0006
Expires:
Oct 31, 2018
Estimated average burden
hours per response:
23.8
Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended:
09-30-2021
Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:
Name:
NORGES BANK
BANKPLASSEN 2
P.O BOX 1179 SENTRUM
OSLO, Q80107
028-12187
The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.
Name:
Stanislav Boiadjiev
Lead Regulatory Compliance
004724073142
Stanislav Boiadjiev
Oslo, Q8
11-05-2021
Norges Bank has submitted its Form 13F to the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to a request for confidential treatment. This action is consistent with discussions between Norges Bank and the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission to coordinate the reporting required under Section 13(f) with the extensive public disclosure requirements under Norwegian law applying to Norges Bank. Collateral received through secured lending and borrowing transactions in the form of securities, where Norges Bank has the right to sell or pledge the security, is not recognized in its balance sheet unless reinvested. Correspondingly, such collateral is not reflected in our 13F reporting.
Form 13F Summary Page
Number of Other Included Managers:
0
2,270
451,975,247
(thousands)
Confidential information has been omitted from the public Form 13F report and filed separately with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
