Initial Quarterly Holdings Report by Institutional Manager (Form 13F-HR)

Norges Bank has submitted its Form 13F to the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to a request for confidential treatment. This action is consistent with discussions between Norges Bank and the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission to coordinate the reporting required under Section 13(f) with the extensive public disclosure requirements under Norwegian law applying to Norges Bank. Collateral received through secured lending and borrowing transactions in the form of securities, where Norges Bank has the right to sell or pledge the security, is not recognized in its balance sheet unless reinvested. Correspondingly, such collateral is not reflected in our 13F reporting.