Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Initial Quarterly Holdings Report by Institutional Manager (Form 13F-HR)

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT

11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT
SEC FORM 13F-HR

The Securities and Exchange Commission has not necessarily reviewed the information in this filing and has not determined if it is accurate and complete.
The reader should not assume that the information is accurate and complete.

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 13F

FORM 13F COVER PAGE
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0006
Expires: Oct 31, 2018
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 23.8
Report for the Calendar Year or Quarter Ended: 09-30-2021
Check here if Amendment Amendment Number:
This Amendment (Check only one.): is a restatement.
adds new holdings entries.
Institutional Investment Manager Filing this Report:
Name: NORGES BANK
Address: BANKPLASSEN 2
P.O BOX 1179 SENTRUM
OSLO, Q80107
Form 13F File Number: 028-12187

The institutional investment manager filing this report and the person by whom it is signed hereby represent that the person signing the report is authorized to submit it, that all information contained herein is true, correct and complete, and that it is understood that all required items, statements, schedules, lists, and tables, are considered integral parts of this form.

Person Signing this Report on Behalf of Reporting Manager:
Name: Stanislav Boiadjiev
Title: Lead Regulatory Compliance
Phone: 004724073142
Signature, Place, and Date of Signing:
Stanislav Boiadjiev Oslo, Q8 11-05-2021
[Signature] [City, State] [Date]
Norges Bank has submitted its Form 13F to the Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to a request for confidential treatment. This action is consistent with discussions between Norges Bank and the Staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission to coordinate the reporting required under Section 13(f) with the extensive public disclosure requirements under Norwegian law applying to Norges Bank. Collateral received through secured lending and borrowing transactions in the form of securities, where Norges Bank has the right to sell or pledge the security, is not recognized in its balance sheet unless reinvested. Correspondingly, such collateral is not reflected in our 13F reporting.
Report Type (Check only one.):
X 13F HOLDINGS REPORT. (Check here if all holdings of this reporting manager are reported in this report.)
13F NOTICE. (Check here if no holdings reported are in this report, and all holdings are reported by other reporting manager(s).)
13F COMBINATION REPORT. (Check here if a portion of the holdings for this reporting manager are reported in this report and a portion are reported by other reporting manager(s).)
Form 13F Summary Page
Report Summary:
Number of Other Included Managers: 0
Form 13F Information Table Entry Total: 2,270
Form 13F Information Table Value Total: 451,975,247
(thousands)
Confidential information has been omitted from the public Form 13F report and filed separately with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
List of Other Included Managers:
Provide a numbered list of the name(s) and Form 13F file number(s) of all institutional investment managers with respect to which this report is filed, other than the manager filing this report.
[If there are no entries in this list, state "NONE" and omit the column headings and list entries.]
NONE

Disclaimer

Norges Bank published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 12:07:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
