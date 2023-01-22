Injured rushed to hospital after L.A. shooting

It was not clear how many people had been injured or killed, or if the suspect was still at large.

Footage posted on social media showed injured people on stretchers being taken to ambulances by emergency staff. Around the scene of the shooting - reported to have been at a nightclub - police guarded cordoned-off streets, the video showed.

"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred," Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia said in a tweet.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.