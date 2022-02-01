Inkblot Technologies Appoints Denise Richardson as SVP, Commercial

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2022) - Inkblot Technologies (Inkblot), Canada's fastest growing virtual mental health provider, is excited to announce that Denise Richardson has been appointed Senior Vice President, Commercial. Denise will report to Luke Vigeant, President of Inkblot.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Denise to our team as Inkblot's SVP Commercial. Her experience leading high-performance sales teams and scaling businesses in the fields of workplace mental health and tech is absolutely invaluable to us as we continue to expand our digital mental health offerings and enter our next stage of growth," said Luke Vigeant, President of Inkblot.

As SVP, Commercial, Denise will accelerate Inkblot's rapid growth by leading the Company's go-to-market and customer success strategies. Denise's responsibilities will include sales and customer success leadership, growing revenue through Inkblot's digital therapy, employee assistance and internet-based cognitive behavioral therapy (iCBT) offerings, establishing new distribution channels and contributing to company strategy through her position on Inkblot's senior leadership team.

"I'm honoured to join the Inkblot team and continue building on the innovative and effective mental health solutions they offer individuals and organizations," stated Denise Richardson, SVP, Commercial at Inkblot. "Inkblot is transforming the way employees receive mental health support through its cutting-edge technology, accessible user experience and personalized approach to care. I'm excited to work together to expand their incredible services and continue to improve lives."

Denise brings to Inkblot over 20 years of experience in health, well-being, human resources and technology businesses. Prior to joining Inkblot, Denise was Vice President, LifeWorks Learning, within LifeWorks' Integrated Health Solutions business. Over nearly six years, Denise grew the LifeWorks Learning business into a leading provider of workplace learning solutions – with a particular emphasis on mental health. Prior to LifeWorks, Denise held leadership roles at Ceridian and Dundas Data Visualization, leading high-performance sales, distribution and account management teams.

"Denise is a phenomenal addition to a growing and incredibly strong Inkblot senior leadership team," notes Joe Blomeley, Executive Vice President, Mental Health for the GSC group. "She's deeply committed to making mental health more patient-centric and working towards a more seamless, integrated and equitable mental health system for all Canadians. I'm thrilled she's part of the team!"

Denise joins one of the most experienced leadership teams in Canada's mental health and wellbeing industry. Over the past year, Inkblot amplified its bench strength with the following additions:

Katherine MacArthur, Vice President, Operations at Inkblot and former Vice President, Integrations and Performance Management at Think Research

Dr. Rachel Toledano, Vice President, Clinical Services at Inkblot and former Team Lead and Clinical Manager at Homewood Health

Andrew McCartney, Senior Director, Client Management at Inkblot and former Client Relationship Partner at LifeWorks

Joel Muise, Senior Director, iCBT at Inkblot and co-founder of Tranquility Online

Dr. Alissa Pencer, Scientific Director, iCBT at Inkblot, co-founder of Tranquility Online and Senior Instructor at Dalhousie University

Shana Prinsloo, Team Lead and Senior Clinical Manager at Inkblot and former Clinical Manager with EQ Care and Homewood Health

This team works closely with Harriet Ekperigin, Vice President, Mental Health at Green Shield Holdings and former Senior Lead, Mental Health and Addictions at the Ontario Telemedicine Network. As well as, Cam Vidler, Director, Public Sector at Green Shield Canada and former Vice President, Industry and Innovation at the Business Council of Canada and Senior Economic Policy Advisor to the Leader of the Official Opposition.

About Inkblot Therapy

Inkblot Therapy offers accessible, affordable and effective mental health solutions for individuals, organizations and governments. With secure video counselling, personalized therapist matching services and digital-first employee wellness programs, Inkblot has already helped over a million people start feeling better without the wait. A digital mental health leader, Inkblot's innovative matching technology makes it easy for clients to find the right counsellor to meet their needs and preferences in just a few minutes. Uniquely, Inkblot also works to ensure the highest quality of care by tracking a client's clinical improvement and satisfaction throughout every step of their mental health journey.

Inkblot was acquired by Green Shield Holdings in March 2021 and recently integrated Tranquility, (Tranquility) – a company specializing in internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT) and mental health coaching – into their services.

About Green Shield Canada (GSC)

GSC is Canada's fourth-largest health and dental benefits provider, and is uniquely structured as a social enterprise with the purpose of making it easier for people to live their healthiest lives. From coast-to-coast, our service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital, and travel benefits for groups and individuals, as well as administration and benefits management services. Supported by outcomes-based sustainability strategies, advanced technology, and exceptional customer service, GSC creates innovative programs for more than four million plan participants nationwide, as part of our ongoing commitment to fostering Better Health for All Canadians.

About Green Shield Holdings Inc.

Part of the Green Shield Canada (GSC) group of companies, Green Shield Holdings Inc. is the primary company used to house subsidiaries.

