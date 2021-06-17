Log in
Inland Bank and Trust : Partners with Leading Global Advisory Firm Chatham Financial

06/17/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
Inland Bank and Trust (“Inland Bank”) recently partnered with leading global advisory and technology firm Chatham Financial (“Chatham”). Chatham is the largest independent financial risk management firm in the United States with extensive expertise in the debt and derivatives markets.

“This strategic partnership expands Inland Bank’s advisory capabilities and provides commercial borrowers customized finance solutions and competitive terms through interest rate swaps. Interest rate swaps can provide borrowers with a number of advantages including flexibility, prepayment benefits and lower interest rates,” said Peter Stickler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inland Bank and Trust.

“Interest rate swaps have become an effective option for banks and borrowers, allowing both parties to manage their rate risk and optimize loan structures in today’s marketplace. We look forward to working with Inland Bank to provide borrowers with tailored financing options and the necessary tools to succeed,” said Matthew Tevis, Managing Partner of the Financial Institutions Practice at Chatham Financial.

Chatham currently serves 160 national, regional and community banking institutions and over 3,000 clients worldwide.

###

About Inland Bank and Trust

Inland Bank and Trust, a subsidiary of Inland Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, and has locations throughout the Chicagoland area in Chicago, Countryside, Elmhurst, Geneva, Glen Ellyn, Hawthorn Woods, Hillside, Lake Zurich, Lombard, Morton Grove, Villa Park and Wheeling. Inland Bancorp, Inc. holds over $1.2 billion in bank assets.


© Business Wire 2021
