Inland Investments Sponsors 103rd American Farm Bureau Convention

01/07/2022 | 11:02am EST
Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation (“Inland Investments”) one of the nation’s largest sponsors of alternative public and private real estate securities, announced today its sponsorship of the 103rd American Farm Bureau National Convention in Atlanta, January 7-12.

“The Arizona Farm Bureau worked with Inland Investments over the last year and is a valuable partner in our efforts to support farmers and ranchers in Arizona,” commented Phil Bashaw, CEO of Arizona Farm Bureau. “We are happy to see them participate in the American Farm Bureau National Convention as a sponsor this year!”

The American Farm Bureau Convention brings together thousands of members and volunteer leaders of the nation’s largest grassroots agriculture organization. The 2022 convention provides in-person and virtual attendance with several opportunities to share knowledge, review market outlooks and advance the industry.

“We are pleased to be a sponsor of the American Farm Bureau National Convention,” commented Colin Cosgrove, an Inland executive representing Inland Investments. “The Farm Bureau’s work with farm and ranch families to build a sustainable future that includes safe and abundant food, as well as fiber and renewable fuel options, is essential to our economy, and we welcome the opportunity to further support their mission.”

About Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation and The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc.

Inland Real Estate Investment Corporation is a sponsor of real estate securities and a part of The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc., headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is one of the nation’s largest commercial real estate and finance groups, engaged for more than 50 years in the diverse facets of real estate such as property management, leasing, marketing, acquisition, real estate brokerage, development, redevelopment, construction, real estate financing and other related services. The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, Inc. is comprised of independent legal entities, some of which may be affiliates, share some common ownership or have been sponsored and managed by such entities or subsidiaries thereof, some or all of which are sometimes referred to herein as “Inland.” The Inland name and logo are registered trademarks being used under license. For more information visit www.inlandgroup.com.


HOT NEWS