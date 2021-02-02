Inmagene launched U.S. subsidiary; Dr. Jean-Louis Saillot joined the company.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and SHANGHAI, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals ("Inmagene"), a leading biotech company focused on immunology-related therapeutic areas, today announced the launch of its wholly-owned subsidiary in San Diego. Jean-Louis Saillot, MD has joined the company as Chief Development Officer (CDO) to oversee its global product development and clinical trial activities.

"Inmagene U.S. is integral to our global innovation platform," said Dr. Jonathan Wang, Inmagene's Chairman and CEO. "Dr.'s Saillot has brought us over three decades of clinical research and development experience from multinational pharmaceutical companies, such as BMS/Celgene, Merck/Schering-Plough, and SmithKline Beecham. His experience in leading multiple successful NDAs/MMAs will greatly boost Inmagene's global drug development capabilities, and enable us to introduce well-needed medicines to the large patient populations in Asia."

"I am excited to join Inmagene, a truly innovative company developing novel drug candidates for patients suffering from immune diseases," said Dr. Saillot. "We will integrate world-class drug development knowledge and global market intelligence to guide cost-efficient innovation in Asia, and deliver drug candidates with first-in-class or best-in-class potential to treat patients worldwide."

About Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

Inmagene, with wholly owned subsidiaries in San Diego, Shanghai, and Hangzhou, is a leading biotech company focused on immunology-related therapeutic areas. Believing in borderless medicine, the Inmagene team integrates the most efficient resources in the U.S. and Asia to develop drug candidates with first-in-class or best-in-class potentials for worldwide patients. It also in-licenses products for Asia markets and, together with its partners, carries out global development activities, including multi-regional clinical trials.

Inmagene is building a strong pipeline with over 10 drug candidates for immunological diseases. IMG-020, Inmagene's most advanced drug candidate, is about to enter global clinical trials for registration in multiple indications. The company has formed strategic partnerships with Chi-Med and Affibody AB to develop and commercialize highly innovative drug candidates.

About Jean-Louis Saillot, M.D.

Dr. Jean-Louis Saillot has over 30 years of experience as a global biopharmaceutical executive and industry leader. Over his career at BMS/Celgene, Merck/Schering-Plough, and SmithKline Beecham, he led or made important contributions to over 20 successful NDAs/MAAs submissions.

He has played leadership roles across multiple functions, including Clinical Research, Clinical Operations, Regulatory Affairs, Quality & Compliance, Pharmacovigilance, and Portfolio & Project Leadership. His experience spans all drug developmental stages in multiple therapeutic areas, such as Immunology/Respiratory, CNS, Oncology, Cardiovascular, Infectious diseases and Gastroenterology. He has worked with various treatment modalities, including both small molecules and biologics and led the Immunology and Inflammation pipeline at the Schering-Plough Research Institute.

Dr. Saillot has also held leadership positions in industry organizations, such as Advisory Board member of the Pharmaceutical Education & Research Institute, Vice Chairperson of the PhRMA (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America) Clinical Leadership Committee and Chairperson of the PhRMA Clinical Research Technical Group. He also contributed as an industry representative to the International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH), including being a member of the ICH E7 expert working group.

Dr. Saillot received his bachelor's degree from the Lycée Charles de Gaulle in London and his M.D. from Université Paris Sud (Paris XI) Medical School.

