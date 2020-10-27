Inmarsat Selects ContractPodAi's Artificial Intelligence-Powered Solution to Automate Contract Management and Increase Efficiency

The world leader in global mobile satellite communications empowers its procurement, contract operations and legal teams with ContractPodAi’s innovative solution to increase efficiency across the organization

ContractPodAi®, the award-winning provider of AI-powered contract lifecycle management software, announced that Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, has selected and successfully integrated ContractPodAi’s platform to support its document and contract management. The innovative ContractPodAi solution will help Inmarsat to digitally transform its procurement, contract operations and legal department’s contract management processes and increase efficiencies in the organization.

The competitive tender process was led by Inmarsat’s procurement team, working closely together with legal, which had identified the need for a user friendly, end to end solution to digitize and automate the company’s contracting process.

“Our legal team identified the need for a dynamic contract management solution, which could be implemented quickly, was easy-to-use and would inform commercial decisions and actions for the future.” said Tim Snow, Vice President Procurement and Contract Operations, Inmarsat. “With ContractPodAi, we have instant access to contracts and variations and are able to find key terms swiftly using the AI technology. We use this to make better and more rounded commercial decisions, leading to stronger mitigation of risk and reduced costs.”

Steve Rigler, Director of Contract Operations, Inmarsat, said: “Implementing ContractPodAi was aligned with Inmarsat’s strategic program, Project Streamline, which involved the migration of thousands of legacy agreements onto a new digital and contract platform adopting international standards, such as World Commerce and Contracting’s (formally IACCM) contracting principles. This has led to improved customer satisfaction, reduced contractual complexity and a dramatic enhancement in our speed of contracting.”

ContractPodAi develops one of the world’s most robust contract lifecycle management (CLM) technologies, providing services to get corporate legal counsels and related functions such as legal ops and procurement up and operational faster and more easily than ever before. ContractPodAi offers customers intelligent AI functionality, built on the trusted IBM Watson, and Microsoft Azure AI platforms, right out-of-the-box. Customers gain access to a centralized, smart contract repository. This replaces time-consuming manual contract management efforts and provides better version control across locations. In addition, ContractPodAi helps customers track key contract metrics, as well as providing powerful cognitive search capabilities across agreement phrases and clauses.

“This new deployment is a testament to the exceptional long-term commitment by Inmarsat to digitally transform its own internal contracting capabilities,” said Sarvarth Misra, co-founder and CEO, ContractPodAi. “Inmarsat is well on its way to having its procurement, contract operations and legal teams benefit from speed improvements, automation, and reduced regulatory and compliance risks by using their powerful new contract lifecycle management solution.”

Learn how ContractPodAi is empowering legal teams across the world at contractpodai.com.

About ContractPod Technologies (ContractPodAi®)

A pioneer in the legal digital transformation space, ContractPodAi® is now one of the world’s fastest growing legal tech companies. Customers include some of the world’s largest and most highly regarded corporations. ContractPodAi® is an award-winning easy to use, intuitive and affordable end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution aimed at corporate legal departments. It enables users to assemble, automate, approve, digitally sign and manage all their contracts and documents from one place.

Our platform is built in partnership with some of the most trusted technologies in the industry including IBM Watson AI, Microsoft Azure AI, DocuSign and Salesforce. ContractPodAi® is headquartered in London and has global offices in San Francisco, New York, Glasgow, Mumbai and Toronto. More information is available at ContractPodAi.com.

About Inmarsat Group

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201027005196/en/