Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innisfree Advises on More Than $400B Worth of M&A Deals in 2020, Including Successful SPAC Solicitations

01/25/2021 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Innisfree represented M&A clients in transactions valued at more than $400 billion in 2020, including such high-profile deals as Tiffany’s merger with LVMH, Dunkin’ Brands acquisition by Inspire Brands, E*Trade’s merger with Morgan Stanley, Sanofi’s acquisition of Principia Biopharma, Gilead’s acquisition of Immunomedics, and Willis Towers Watson’s merger with Aon. Importantly, the firm was pleased to cap the year with two successful solicitations for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs): Trine Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.

“Innisfree has made its reputation from our clients’ success in complex merger transactions and unsolicited acquisition proposals,” commented Innisfree’s Chairman, Arthur B. Crozier. “Our integrated approach is founded on an unsurpassed combination of market intelligence and insightful analytics that we call ActiveIQ™. As SPAC mergers continue to proliferate, trusted advisors should know that they can confidently leverage our proven capabilities, as such transactions equally call for reliable, candid advice and peerless execution that deliver the desired outcome when it matters most.”

About Innisfree

Founded in 1997, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, along with its wholly-owned London subsidiary Lake Isle M&A Incorporated, is a high-stakes shareholder engagement firm, delivering shareholder intelligence, strategic advice and proxy solicitation services to the world’s leading corporations and investors when it matters most. Its integrated approach and unsurpassed analytics--ActiveIQ™--set Innisfree apart as the firm of choice. Innisfree provides expert advice on a wide range of matters, including shareholder activism, executive compensation proposals, corporate governance issues and investor relations. In addition to its leading position in M&A, Innisfree was named the top proxy solicitor for companies by Bloomberg’s 2020 Global Activism Market Review, and it earned the top company proxy solicitor award in Activist Insight’s 2020 Adviser Award competition, based on number of company representations in activist situations.

With an experienced professional staff in New York, London and Pittsburgh, Innisfree has represented hundreds of companies in over 20 countries. www.innisfreema.com


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:01pFEDERAL RESERVE : Announces FedNow℠ Pilot Program Participants
BU
01:01pUS BANCORP : U.S. Bank Introduces Passive Currency Hedge Service for Institutional Investors
BU
01:01pPATRIMOINE ET COMMERCE : Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres
DJ
01:00pHome BancShares, Inc. Increases Share Repurchase Program
GL
12:59pHAWK RIDGE SYSTEMS : Announces Strategic Partnership with SolidProfessor
BU
12:59pAerobiotix Announces FDA 510(k) Clearance of Medical Ultraviolet Air Filtration System
BU
12:58pMILA RESOURCES : 25 January 2021 Final Results
PU
12:58pATLAS : Monday, January 25, 2021
PU
12:58pCitizens Against Government Waste Names Gov. Gavin Newsom January 2021 Porker of the Month
BU
12:58pEQS-NEWS : Report on CPH by Research Dynamics: Event Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING C : EXCLUSIVE: Taiwan ministry says TSMC will prioritise auto chips if poss..
2ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Shares Drop on Report of Stalled Negotiations for Restruct..
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Stocks mixed with stimulus hopes offset by COVID concerns
4NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Death of diesel looms as carmakers accelerate to electric future
5BP PLC : BP's oil exploration team swept aside in climate revolution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ