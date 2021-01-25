Innisfree Advises on More Than $400B Worth of M&A Deals in 2020, Including Successful SPAC Solicitations

Innisfree represented M&A clients in transactions valued at more than $400 billion in 2020, including such high-profile deals as Tiffany’s merger with LVMH, Dunkin’ Brands acquisition by Inspire Brands, E*Trade’s merger with Morgan Stanley, Sanofi’s acquisition of Principia Biopharma, Gilead’s acquisition of Immunomedics, and Willis Towers Watson’s merger with Aon. Importantly, the firm was pleased to cap the year with two successful solicitations for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs): Trine Acquisition Corp. and South Mountain Merger Corp.

“Innisfree has made its reputation from our clients’ success in complex merger transactions and unsolicited acquisition proposals,” commented Innisfree’s Chairman, Arthur B. Crozier. “Our integrated approach is founded on an unsurpassed combination of market intelligence and insightful analytics that we call ActiveIQ™. As SPAC mergers continue to proliferate, trusted advisors should know that they can confidently leverage our proven capabilities, as such transactions equally call for reliable, candid advice and peerless execution that deliver the desired outcome when it matters most.”

About Innisfree

Founded in 1997, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, along with its wholly-owned London subsidiary Lake Isle M&A Incorporated, is a high-stakes shareholder engagement firm, delivering shareholder intelligence, strategic advice and proxy solicitation services to the world’s leading corporations and investors when it matters most. Its integrated approach and unsurpassed analytics--ActiveIQ™--set Innisfree apart as the firm of choice. Innisfree provides expert advice on a wide range of matters, including shareholder activism, executive compensation proposals, corporate governance issues and investor relations. In addition to its leading position in M&A, Innisfree was named the top proxy solicitor for companies by Bloomberg’s 2020 Global Activism Market Review, and it earned the top company proxy solicitor award in Activist Insight’s 2020 Adviser Award competition, based on number of company representations in activist situations.

With an experienced professional staff in New York, London and Pittsburgh, Innisfree has represented hundreds of companies in over 20 countries. www.innisfreema.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210125005701/en/