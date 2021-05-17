Log in
InnoCare : Announces Approval of Clinical Trial of TYK2 Inhibitor ICP-332 in China

05/17/2021 | 11:20pm EDT
InnoCare (HKEX: 09969), a leading biopharmaceutical company focusing on cancer and autoimmune diseases, announced today that China National Medical Products Administration has approved the Phase I clinical trial of InnoCare’s novel TYK2 (Tyrosine Kinase 2) inhibitor, which becomes the company’s fifth innovative drug to enter the clinical phase.

InnoCare developed oral ICP-332 with global IP rights. As a non-receptor tyrosine kinase, TYK2 is a member of the JAK kinase family, which is an important kinase on the JAK-STAT signaling pathway, playing an important role in the pathogenesis of inflammatory diseases. Currently no selective TYK2 inhibitor has entered the market globally.

ICP-332 is designed to be a potent and selective TYK2 inhibitor with 400 folds of selectivity against JAK2 to avoid the adverse events associated with non-selective JAK inhibitors. ICP-332 will be used to treat autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Dr. Jasmine Cui, the Co-founder, Chairwoman and CEO of InnoCare said, "We are committed to our core value of ‘Science drives innovation for the benefit of patients’. The approval of ICP-332 clinical trial enriches our drug pipeline and it is the fifth innovative drug to enter the clinical phase, further strengthening our pipeline in autoimmune diseases. We will push forward the clinical trials to benefit patients.”

About InnoCare

InnoCare is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing first-in-class and/or best-in-class drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. We strategically focus on lymphoma, solid tumors, and autoimmune diseases with high unmet medical needs in China and worldwide. InnoCare has branches in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, New Jersey, and Boston.


