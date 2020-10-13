InnoPhase : Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to Deliver Industry's Lowest-Power WiFi and Bluetooth Low Energy Modules for IoT Devices

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoPhase , a fabless semiconductor company specializing in extreme low-power wireless IoT solutions, is excited to announce it has joined STMicroelectronics Partner Program. As an ST Authorized Partner, InnoPhase combines its ultra-low power Talaria TWO™ WiFi + BLE connectivity with ST's low-power microcontrollers, giving customers unparalleled innovation for connected IoT products.



InnoPhase and its groundbreaking Talaria TWO platform recently received industry recognition, which included being named to EE Times Silicon Top 100 Emerging Startups to Watch and ABI Research's Hot Top Tech Innovators list. InnoPhase was also named a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree for solving wireless-connectivity and power-consumption issues.

InnoPhase delivers two key components for supporting development and integration with STM32 microcontrollers. The I-NUCLEO-T2-EVB evaluation board that is Arduino UNO compatible plugs directly into ST's NUCLEO-L433RD and NUCLEO-L4A6 boards, creating a complete hardware development platform. The eval board also includes I-CUBE-T2-STW software drivers that integrate directly into new or existing STM32L4 code, enabling serial communication with Talaria TWO over either UART or SPI. Connecting to WiFi networks and data communication is done through simple, easy-to-use function calls within the STM32 code, thereby accelerating the time to market for connected designs.

The Talaria TWO platform offers the industry's lowest-power solution to support single-band (2.4GHz) 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy 5.0 (including long-range options) wireless standards. It's exceptionally low, always-connected current, 57µA @ DTIM=10 PS-polling, enables a new class of battery-powered, direct-to-cloud devices for IoT markets such as home automation, wireless sensors, asset trackers, smart buildings and industrial equipment maintenance. The INP1010/INP1011 Talaria TWO modules are complete, integrated devices using the Talaria TWO SoC that include all required certifications and enable quick integration of wireless connectivity into any product. The InnoPhase modules and EVB boards can be purchased at Mouser Electronics.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program's certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners.

About InnoPhase

InnoPhase, headquartered in San Diego, CA, is a fabless wireless semiconductor platform company specializing in extreme low power wireless IoT solutions. It developed the award-winning, Talaria TWO™ multi-protocol chipset with the world's lowest power Wi-Fi radio using a unique, programmable digital polar radio architecture. Customers are using it to create a wide range of innovative wireless products and solutions for the rapidly growing battery based IoT market. For more information on InnoPhase, visit innophaseinc.com .

