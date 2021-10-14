InnovaCare Health : Expands Its Integrated Provider Network

InnovaCare Health now operates more than 35 physician practices in 10 counties across central and north Florida

InnovaCare Health, a national leader in integrated and value-based healthcare services, continues to rapidly expand its integrated provider network with the addition of six Florida-based primary care physician practices. Since entering the market in 2018, InnovaCare has rapidly grown to include more than 35 physician practices serving 10 Florida counties: Brevard, Clay, Duval, Hillsborough, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole and Volusia.

The most recent practices to join InnovaCare Health in 2021 include:

Ally Healthcare (Temple Terrace)

Anglin Medical (Riverview)

Dr. Bridget Bellinger DO & Associates (Seminole)

Dr. Anup Desai (Clearwater)

Family Care Partners (Jacksonville)

Family First Medical Center (Haines City)

Radha Medical (Titusville)

Shreeji Medical (Titusville)

Urban Health (Clermont)

“We are excited by how receptive high-quality providers have been towards our approach to intelligently expanding our integrated primary care network,” said Steve Casper, Chief Operating Officer of InnovaCare Health. “At InnovaCare, we develop a deep understanding of the communities we enter and build trusting relationships to serve that community best. We strengthen successful practices to help them serve their patients better while also helping them eliminate wasteful healthcare costs.”

In total, InnovaCare Partners now supports nearly 150 individual providers who collectively serve more than 27,000 Medicare Advantage members.

By joining the InnovaCare network, providers and staff gain greater access to enhanced clinical tools, management expertise and other resources to ensure patients always receive the highest quality and most personalized care, from community-based providers they know and trust.

“Value-based care is the clear future of healthcare and a concept that’s been central to the InnovaCare model for more than 20 years,” said Richard Shinto, M.D., CEO of InnovaCare Health. “At InnovaCare, we understand the unique demands this shift to value places on today’s physicians, and we know how to work with practices to ensure these changes are beneficial for patients and providers alike. The most crucial element is high-quality patient care, and we’re pleased to welcome these trusted, patient-centered practices to our growing network.”

InnovaCare Health recently announced the move of its headquarters from White Plains, N.Y., to Lake Nona, Fla. The company is currently hiring for many positions, with job listings posted at innovacarecareers.com.

About InnovaCare Health

Based in Lake Nona, Fla., InnovaCare Health improves the lives of patients and physicians through innovative solutions for value-based healthcare. Throughout its 20+ year history, InnovaCare Health has owned, operated and managed an integrated portfolio of leading medical groups, health plans, medical service organizations, clinical networks and more. For more information, please visit innovacarehealth.com or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

