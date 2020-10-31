Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Innovation and Business Skills Australia : Skills-led recovery the focus of manufacturing industry event with Senator Michaelia Cash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/31/2020 | 11:45pm EDT

November 1, 2020

Senator Michaelia Cash highlighted the need for a skills-led recovery at an event jointly hosted by national skills developers, IBSA Group, and peak national employer organisation, Ai Group on Friday 30 October. The Delivering Modern Manufacturing through a Skilled Workforce webinar unpacked the 2020 Budget investment in skilled workforce for the manufacturing sector.

Executives from diverse manufacturing businesses across Australia heard the Minister speak passionately about the range of government initiatives for the manufacturing industry and how training must be relevant, forward-looking and informed by on-the-ground advice.

Minister Cash emphasised the need for the sector to scale up through investing in jobs and recruiting apprentices. The Manufacturing sector needs everyone to work in this shared space to revolutionise the skills system for Australia.

The Minister's announcement that JobTrainer information about free, low-cost training in SA and WA is already available on the MySkills website reflects the progress already being made in delivering economic recovery through skills development

She also stated that IBSA and Industry Reference Committees play a fundamental role in designing training qualifications and providing high-quality, relevant training for workers and industry. The VET system needs to respond effectively and efficiently.

Speaking at the same event, Megan Lilly, Ai Group Head of Education and Training , discussed how the acceleration of digitalisation in recent months has meant a shift in how business is conducted and transacted along with the need for 'skill deepening' to be an on-going process.

Sharon Robertson, CEO IBSA Group said, 'It was fabulous to hear the wide-ranging support provided by the Government to the manufacturing industry. I applaud the Minister for her passion in this area and look forward to IBSA playing its part to deliver on the Government's exciting strategy for manufacturing.'

She added, 'It was also great to hear Megan Lilly discuss the need for skills to enable real jobs and real work.'

These conversations will be continued at a series of industry events being held by IBSA to provide the timely, on-the-ground advice the Minister is seeking to deliver the skills led economic recovery.

Attendees at the event represented a diverse range of manufacturing businesses across Australia included many senior executives from organisations that provide tremendous support to the manufacturing and training industries.

To register your interest in the webinars email [email protected]

To view the webinar, click here

Disclaimer

Innovation and Business Skills Australia published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 03:44:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53aTrump launches final, two-day frenzy of campaigning in bid for surprise win
RE
12:09aUK extends 80% wage subsidies as England goes back into lockdown
RE
10/31INNOVATION AND BUSINESS SKILLS AUSTRALIA : Skills-led recovery the focus of manufacturing industry event with Senator Michaelia Cash
PU
10/31PCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Queensland Election Result
PU
10/31CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Highlights of China's employment over past five years
PU
10/31Super typhoon Goni slams into Philippines, makes two landfalls
RE
10/31South Korea October exports decline on fewer working days, virus lockdown angst may weigh
RE
10/31CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's major internet firms log double-digit revenue growth by end-Q3
PU
10/31S.korea oct semiconductor exports +10.4% y/y
RE
10/31South Korean Exports Fell 3.6% on Year in October
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BITTERZ: a Japanese Crypto Exchange Launching Today Is Giving Away Bitcoin!
2REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
3ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..
5FLUIDIGM CORPORATION : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Flu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group