Innovation in Air and Space Technology Is Focus of Fairfax County EDA Webinar Series Starting Jan. 27

01/07/2021 | 01:59pm EST
The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA) is presenting a three-part international webinar series on January 27, February 3 and February 10, focused on innovative technologies in aviation and space for commercial and defense applications – many of which are being developed or advanced in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia.

Day 1 (Jan. 27) of the “Air & Space Innovation Series” will spotlight Air Innovation: Flying Cars, Drones and Unmanned Air Systems.” Day 2 (Feb. 3) will focus on “Space Innovation, Novel Communications and Expeditions.” Day 3 (Feb. 10) will spotlight “Defense Innovation in Air and Space.”

Companies and organizations that are involved with the series include AFWERX, Airbus America, Aireon, American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics, ANRA Technologies, BAE Systems, Ball Aerospace, BlackSky, Center for Innovative Technology, DroneShield, Elroy Air, Israel Aerospace Industries North America, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Northrop Grumman, OneWeb, SatixFy and Scout.

Click here for registration details. The virtual series will be broadcast using the Whova platform, which allows for additional networking opportunities beyond the program and presentations.

“The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority thanks the notable experts who will be discussing the latest technologies in aviation and space for commercial and defense applications during the international webinar series,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the FCEDA. “Many of the companies that will be represented are located within or conduct substantial business operations in Fairfax County and Northern Virginia – exemplifying the region as a major global aerospace technology hub.”

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority promotes Fairfax County as a business and technology center. In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv. Follow the FCEDA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

The FCEDA is a member of the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance. Other members: the Alexandria Economic Development Partnership, Arlington County, City of Fairfax, City of Falls Church, Fauquier County, Loudoun County, City of Manassas, City of Manassas Park and the Prince William County Department of Economic Development.


© Business Wire 2021
