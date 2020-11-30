Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innovative Diabetes Management Tool Launched by Pharmaceutical Strategies Group

11/30/2020 | 08:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New opportunity to proactively manage the total cost of diabetes care with integrated data on the powerful Artemetrx technology platform

Pharmaceutical Strategies Group (PSG) announced the immediate availability of an innovative new tool that empowers health plans and employers to optimize management of the total cost of diabetes care within their populations.

The Total Cost of Diabetes Care feature is built into PSG’s proprietary Artemetrx® platform, which provides an integrated view of medical and pharmacy costs.

“Diabetes is consistently the second most costly category for our clients,” said Michael Lonergan, RPh, President of PSG. “Last year, we identified $4.8 billion in actionable drug cost savings using Artemetrx because we leverage the value of integrated data and continue to enhance the platform. Seeing that diabetes is a pain point for clients inspired PSG to innovate in the diabetes space and build on our existing diabetes management capabilities with the release of this new tool.”

There are 34.2 million Americans with diabetes and 88 million with pre-diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The need to stay ahead of the curve in managing the total cost of care is imperative. PSG’s latest technological advancement empowers health plans and employers to:

  • Uncover highest cost patients with diabetes—both drug and non-drug medical costs
  • Identify at-risk patients, such as those who are going to the ER or hospitalized for diabetes
  • Segment total costs for a high-cost patient with diabetes to decipher between diabetes versus non-diabetes related costs
  • Provide independent analysis and validation of third-party diabetes management and wellness programs for clients

“This innovative functionality was the genesis for a complete modernization of our Artemetrx platform,” said Rebekah Gregg, Senior Vice President of Product Strategy. “PSG originally launched this Total Cost of Care feature to phenomenal success while focusing its functionality on specialty conditions. Our pharmacy analytics experts were quick to realize that there was incredible value in leveraging the richness of medical data for drug management of non-specialty conditions, especially diabetes.”

PSG recognizes that November is Diabetes Awareness Month. Appropriately, this month marks the launch of the Total Cost of Diabetes Care feature, which is now available.

Learn more about Artemetrx

http://go.psgconsults.com/leverage-integrated-data

About PSG

For more than 25 years, PSG has been relentlessly advocating for our clients as they navigate the complex and ever-changing challenges of drug cost management. Our innovative drug management solutions, including our proprietary data and analytics platform, Artemetrx, deliver actionable insights with exceptional financial and clinical value. We function as a strategic partner through our industry-leading intelligence and technologies to realize billions of dollars in drug cost savings for our clients every year.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
08:41aU CITY : Acquisition and Disposal of Ordinary Shares in Joint Venture Companies
PU
08:41aCENCOSUD S A : Material Fact Report, November 27th, 2020
PU
08:41aCENCOSUD S A : Announces IPO for Brazilian Subsidiary
PU
08:41aNynas successfully exits reorganisation
PU
08:41aSTRATEGIC METALS : Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid to Succeed the Normal Course Issuer Bid Which Will Expire on December 2, 2020
PU
08:41aCYBER MONDAY NINJA DEALS 2020 : Ninja Blender, Coffee Maker & Foodi Series Deals Shared by Save Bubble
BU
08:40aStocks set for best month ever, dollar and gold pay the price
RE
08:40aATAC RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - ATC
AQ
08:40aURAL AIRLINES : - Kirill Sergeevich Skuratov was awarded the medal of the President of the Russian Federation 'For disinterested contribution to the organization of the All-Russian action of mutual assistance' # We are together '
AQ
08:40aNIKOLA : GM, Nikola Agree to Scaled-Down Supply Agreement
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Exclusive-Alibaba, Tencent put talks to buy iQIYI stake on hold due to price, regul..
2CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: Trump to add China's SMIC and CNOOC to defense blacklist - sources
3GAUSSIN SA : GAUSSIN : and PLUG POWER announce a strategic partnership to develop hydrogen-powered transportat..
4China grants Tesla green light to start selling Shanghai-made Model Y SUV
5S&P GLOBAL INC. : S&P Global Nears Deal to Buy IHS Markit -- Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ