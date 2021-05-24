Innovative, Productive Permaculture

Combining permaculture principles of the past with 4.0 technologies of today for the agriculture of the future, this talk will describe the history of permaculture, how innovations are accelerating its adoption, and progress in a pilot site via video. For questions, please write to: apo-elearning@apo-tokyo.org.

