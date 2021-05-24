Innovative, Productive Permaculture

Combining permaculture principles of the past with 4.0 technologies of today for the agriculture of the future, this talk will describe the history of permaculture, how innovations are accelerating its adoption, and progress in a pilot site via video. For questions, please write to: apo-elearning@apo-tokyo.org.
Click here to watch. Use this same link to view the video during or after the live session, whenever it's convenient for you.
If you're having trouble accessing the talk, click here instead.
Disclaimer
APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:04:00 UTC.