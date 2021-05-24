Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innovative, Productive Permaculture

05/24/2021 | 02:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Combining permaculture principles of the past with 4.0 technologies of today for the agriculture of the future, this talk will describe the history of permaculture, how innovations are accelerating its adoption, and progress in a pilot site via video. For questions, please write to: apo-elearning@apo-tokyo.org.

Click here to watch. Use this same link to view the video during or after the live session, whenever it's convenient for you.

If you're having trouble accessing the talk, click here instead.

Disclaimer

APO - Asian Productivity Organization published this content on 24 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2021 06:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:17aGLOBAL UNICHIP  : GUC Announces GLink-3D Die-on-Die Interface IP using TSMC N5 and N6 Process for 3DFabric™ Advanced Packaging Technology
PU
02:17aTHRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A  : Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting _Voting Results
PU
02:16aSLANG WORLDWIDE  : U.S. pot sellers stash cash as banks leave them high and dry
RE
02:16aWULFF GROUP PLC : Manager Transaction - Kristina Vienola
AQ
02:13aPOLYPLEX THAILAND  : Management Discussion and Analysis Yearly Ending 31 Mar 2021
PU
02:13aMARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS  : MLM Acquisition Announcement
PU
02:13aMARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS  : MLM Acquisition Supplemental Information
PU
02:13aSYNAIRGEN  : 24th May 2021 Results of in vitro studies
PU
02:13aSUBSEA 7 S A  : awarded contract offshore Brazil
PU
02:13aFULCRUM UTILITY SERVICES  : secures £20m smart meter exchange and management contract with E
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin tumbles
2Crypto miners halt China business after Beijing cracks down, bitcoin tumbles
3British employers call for economic transformation after COVID-19
4Base metals fall as China warns commodity firms on prices
5Gold prices hover near 4-1/2-month high on weak dollar, inflation jitters

HOT NEWS