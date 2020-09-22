Log in
Innovaxis Becomes a HubSpot Gold Partner

09/22/2020 | 03:09pm EDT

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovaxis, a business-to-business (B2B) marketing consulting agency serving manufacturers, technology vendors and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, is now an official HubSpot Gold Partner.

With years of experience in marketing and email management software, Innovaxis helps B2B companies—especially small businesses–leverage marketing automation technology in combination with marketing strategy and agency services to drive leads.

HubSpot: the Leading Marketing Automation Platform in the World

HubSpot provides marketing, sales and service software that provides a 360 degree view of prospects and customers. Considered the most intuitive and powerful marketing automation platform available, HubSpot is a great fit, even for small business, because it’s affordable, scalable and easily integrates with existing business systems.

As a HubSpot Gold Partner, Innovaxis consults, implements, supports, manages, and optimizes HubSpot features, helping clients to:

  • Develop landing pages to support marketing campaigns
  • Create forms that capture web leads and integrates them with your CRM – from Salesforce and other 3rd party applications to HubSpot CRM
  • Identify hot prospects for prompt sales follow-up based on their email and website behavior
  • Initiate sales sequences to automatically nurture prospects and customers for new solutions
  • Access company IP lookup tools to identify new prospects visiting your website
  • Integrate with your ecommerce system, including Magento, Shopify and WooCommerce
  • Run analytics and create reports on website, email and overall lead activity
  • Get more out of existing HubSpot implementations

Decades of Expertise in Marketing Automation

With decades of experience using marketing automation—including Pardot, Marketo, Act-On, ConnectWise, Zoho, Freshworks, VBOUT, Sage, and SharpSpring—the Innovaxis team guides clients in finding, implementing and managing the right marketing automation solution for their needs, whether it’s HubSpot or another platform.

Innovaxis President Sean Parnell said HubSpot Gold Partner status provides an additional edge for helping clients identify the right strategy to drive leads.

“HubSpot’s Marketing Hub is the most intuitive and powerful marketing automation platform for running campaigns and nurturing leads that we have ever used,” Parnell said.

Innovaxis holds Google Ads and Google Analytics certifications, and has deep expertise in digital marketing, product development, channel marketing, pricing, content marketing, website development, search engine optimization (SEO), and more.

About Innovaxis B2B Marketing

Are you looking to achieve a marketing breakthrough by working with a partner that understands your business and can generate results? Founded in January 2007, the Innovaxis team works with business owners and marketing executives who want more from their business-to-business (B2B) marketing efforts and need effective marketing strategies leveraged with automation technology like HubSpot. More: www.innovaxisinc.com

Media Contact

Sean Parnell
President
Innovaxis B2B Marketing
sparnell@innovaxisinc.com
(773) 654-2421

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
