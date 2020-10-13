Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Innovid Named a Leader in Creative Advertising Technology By Independent Research Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 12:29pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovid, the only independent advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™ Creative Advertising Technology, Q4 2020. The Forrester report states: “Innovid has among the strongest tech and tech innovation of the group.” Customers recognized channel expansion saying, “it’s one of the few where you can truly say TV, desktop and mobile, it’s cross-screen video.”

Forrester evaluated nine companies based across 37 criteria in three categories: current offering, strategy and market presence. Innovid earned the highest possible score across 25 criteria including company vision, product roadmap and vision, ad-serving, reporting and insights, desktop and mobile video, OTT/CTV, creative strategy and visualization, and identity.

“Our vision has always been clear - transform advertising experiences. Since our beginning, we’ve changed how the world engages with creative, and the ways in which advertisers can connect with consumers across channels in a more personalized, data-driven and interactive manner,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and co-founder at Innovid. “The past few years have been transformative in the industry. We believe we were recognized as a Leader for our innovation in CTV, omnichannel solution set, and advancing creativity and that it is a testament to our technology and our team which deliver personalization at scale in the most efficient and effective way possible.”

In the report, Forrester notes Innovid is, “continuously innovating in interactive video ad formats; pushing the industry envelope in OTT; and most recently going more “omnichannel.”

“As brands look to modernize and streamline their advertising across TV, video, display, audio, and social, our platform can do it all - personalized and at scale,” said Tal Chalozin, CTO and Co-Founder at Innovid. “We look forward to a continued path of innovation and insights and bringing our valued solutions to clients across the globe.”

Over the past few years, the company has expanded offerings to encompass independent global ad serving, data-driven personalization, and new forms of measurement designed to connect all channels in a clean, comparable, and privacy-compliant manner.

The report is available for download here, compliments of Innovid.

About Innovid
Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. Innovid uses data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of digitally enabled channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Contact Information:
Adam Brett
innovid@crenshawcomm.com

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:44pGENEMOD : Raises $1.7M in Oversubscribed Seed Round to Drive the Next Generation of Medicine
PR
12:43pSCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:43pVICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES : IIROC Trading Halt - VST
AQ
12:42pNEW JERSEY RESOURCES : NJR Clean Energy Ventures and Borough of Hopatcong to Host Ribbon-cutting for New 1.5 Megawatt Commercial Solar Project
BU
12:41pBankruptcies pile up in N. America energy sector in third quarter - Haynes and Boone
RE
12:41pU.S. says EU has no legal basis to impose tariffs in aircraft dispute
RE
12:41pEU wins tariff clearance on $4 billion of U.S. imports in Boeing case
RE
12:41pOil up as robust China trade data offsets returning supply
RE
12:41pTHE WALLACE FOUNDATION : Names Melkeya McDuffie as Chief Human Resources Officer
PR
12:41pPROCTER & GAMBLE : P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : TESLA : cuts prices of Model S in United States, China
2Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street
3Walt Disney restructures entertainment businesses to boost streaming
4TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Takeda group begins manufacturing COVID-19 plasma treatment ahead of ap..
5APPLE INC. : APPLE EVENT : iPhone 12 Expected With 5G Capabilities

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group