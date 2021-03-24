Inotrem : Bolsters Leadership Team With the Appointment of Sven Zimmermann as New CEO

Inotrem, an advanced clinical stage biotech company specialized in immunotherapies for acute and chronic inflammatory syndromes, announced today the appointment of Sven Zimmermann as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 19th, 2021. Sven brings an extensive leadership experience in biotech companies’ financial and corporate strategy.

Jean-Jacques Garaud, who co-founded Inotrem and successfully led the company over the last 6 years, will continue to play a key role in the development of the company as Executive VP, Head of Scientific and Medical Affairs.

Prior to joining Inotrem, Sven served as Chief Financial Officer at MetrioPharm, a Swiss biopharmaceutical company. He benefits from a wide-ranging international experience in corporate finance, M&A and private and public fund raisings. He has been involved in several recent exits such as Novimmune’s asset sale to Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Auris Medical’s IPO on Nasdaq as well as the acquisition of PregLem by Gedeon Richter. Prior to this, Sven worked for UBS Investment Bank and holds a PhD in molecular biology from the University of Zurich.

“We are excited that Sven is coming onboard. He brings a broad set of experiences in the development of advanced clinical biotech companies. With his successful financial and corporate strategy track record, and his deep understanding of the immunomodulation field, he has the ideal profile to lead Inotrem’s next phase of strategic growth,” says Thierry Hercend, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Inotrem.

“I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to lead Inotrem through its next growth phase. Its concept of immunomodulation targeting the TREM-1 pathway to control unbalanced inflammatory responses is very innovative and allows for potential treatments for many indications. I am also looking forward to work with Jean-Jacques Garaud as a visionary co-founder and Inotrem’s talented team to bring targeted therapeutic solutions to patients with inflammatory diseases, both acute as well as chronic,” says Sven Zimmermann.

“Over the past few years, the team has accomplished a remarkable work. Thanks to its dedication, the company achieved numerous milestones and successfully diversified its portfolio focused on the role of the TREM-1 pathway in innate and also adaptive immunity. Today, Inotrem is in an extremely favorable position as it engages its next stage of growth focusing on product development and making regulatory advances. I look forward to contributing to Inotrem’s continued success” says Jean-Jacques Garaud.

Based in Paris with a Research Center in Nancy, Inotrem today employs 20 people with the support of leading European and North American investors. Its lead product candidate, nangibotide, currently undergoes two Phase II clinical trials. One is the Phase IIb ASTONISH trial in 450 patients with septic shock being performed in 50 clinical sites in Europe and the US. The second Phase II trial with nangibotide targets the severe forms of COVID-19 in initially 60 patients in 7 sites globally. The latter was declared “National Priority Research” by the French government. In addition, Inotrem is also developing an antibody program for chronic inflammatory diseases and immuno-oncology applications. Moreover, the company has secured a strategic licensing agreement with Roche Diagnostic for a companion diagnostics test to stratify septic shock patients. Inotrem was recently chosen for the second year in a row, to join the French Tech 120, a government program dedicated to support the development of fast-growing startups.

About Inotrem

Inotrem S.A. is an advanced clinical stage biotech company specialized in immunotherapy for inflammatory syndromes. The company has developed a new concept of immunomodulation that targets the TREM-1 pathway to control unbalanced inflammatory responses. Through its proprietary technology platform, Inotrem has developed the first-in-class TREM-1 inhibitor, nangibotide, with potential applications in a number of therapeutic indications such as septic shock and COVID-19. In parallel, Inotrem has launched a program to develop new therapeutic modalities targeting chronic inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2013 by Dr. Jean-Jacques Garaud, a former head of research and early development at the Roche Group, Prof. Sébastien Gibot and Dr. Marc Derive. Inotrem is supported by leading European and North American investors.

