The deal will significantly expand iNova's portfolio of consumer health products and add substantial new sales in high-growth markets, said the spokesperson.
(Reporting by Kane Wu, Editing by Louise Heavens)
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Singapore-headquartered iNova Pharmaceuticals will buy a portfolio of consumer healthcare brands from drugmaker Mundipharma International for an enterprise value of $540 million, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.
