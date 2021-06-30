Inovação produtiva dá novos mercados à Genialimpulso

The research and development undertaken by Genialimpulso, Lda., AIP's new associate based in the city of Ourém, allows it to manufacture molded parts in fiberglass and thermoforming products, lightweight plastic, ABS and other thermoplastics for markets vast and diverse, such as France, South America and Australia.

Founded in 2015, it started by producing and selling car parts and accessories. Family-owned company, managed by Mariana Vicente and has a manufacturing unit in the Casal Dos Frades Industrial Zone, Seiça, in the municipality of Ourém, district of Santarém.



Differentiated products and technological solutions reveal the innovative spirit that has always characterized the company's modus operandi, through the materialization of 'very structured concepts of research and development', stresses the administration when referring to the path followed: 'Genialimpulso's strategy also involves the implementation of internal innovative policies that allow it to obtain results at the level of effectiveness in its innovative performance. In other words, innovating at different stages, whether in terms of products, processes, organizational, marketing or a combination of these'.



Here, the factory floor is no longer the same, it should be said, in favor of the evolution of the business. It has received other impulses, to guarantee the current 'focus on the production of large and medium-sized articles by thermoforming, on the development and launch of new products and on increasing production capacity in the short term'.



Equipping the company with the production capacity necessary to meet the demands of the markets where it is located, as well as new markets focused on the quality of the parts, at the expense of price, is the aim of the ongoing productive innovation project, which will contribute greatly part for the future growth and sustainability of the company.



We are talking about the project 'Safety4Road - Application of an ecological hybrid material to improve road safety' in which Genialimpulso is involved, led by Plastimago, and which also includes the participation of the Institute of Welding and Quality, the Polytechnic Institute of Leiria and the company Luz Costa Rodrigues, Lda.



Safety4Road is intended for the 'recovery of waste with high amounts of recycled polymeric materials and previously characterized recycled elastomers, from which the most appropriate one is selected to apply in a plumb protector that will be produced in a demonstration session', reads the sheet of the project.

Name: GENIALIMPULSO, LDA

Municipality: Ourém



Sector: Industry



CAE: Manufacture of other components and accessories for motor vehicles. Wholesale trade in other food products, n. and. Wholesale trade in parts and accessories for motor vehicles. Repair of computers and peripheral equipment.



Purchase and sale of motor vehicles, purchase and wholesale of parts and accessories for motor vehicles, purchase and sale of food, agro-food and beverage products, namely wine, olive oil and dried fruit, import and export.



Repair of computers and peripheral equipment. Includes, in particular, the maintenance and repair of: computers; magnetic disks; flash drives and other memory units; optical discs (CD-RW, CD-ROM, DVD-ROM, DVD-RW), printers; monitors; keyboards; rats; joysticks; tracers; servers; scanners (including barcode scanners); digital cameras; smart card readers; computer terminals [ATM terminals and sales terminals (POS)].



Wholesale and retail sales of individual and collective protection equipment, namely protective clothing, footwear, gloves and hygiene and safety products.



Trade, import and export of individual and collective protection equipment, hygiene and cleaning products. Wholesale and retail trade of other new products in n.e.



Manager: Mariana Vicente



Main products/services: Accessories for buses, service cars (ambulance, firefighters), trains, small planes, car rehabilitation and accessories (mudguards). Added value parts for niche markets (in ABS and other thermoplastics).



Thermoforming Products - Lightweight Plastic, ABS and Other Thermoplastics. Low pressure polyurethane injection.



Large prototypes, unique pieces obtained by additive and subtractive manufacturing.



Machined molds. Three-dimensional scanning. Product engineering using simulation processes.

