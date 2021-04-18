Inovcluster: Take Portugal With You at Digital Agriexport 4.0, 12 to 23 April

An international digital business event is taking place under the slogan of Take Portugal With You: Digital Agriexport 4.0. The event runs from April 12 to 23, until when all international buyers have the opportunity to register for free and get to know the companies in the Portuguese agri-food sector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210417005001/en/

An international digital business event is taking place under the slogan of Take Portugal With You: Digital Agriexport 4.0. The event runs from April 12 to 23. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This action aims to boost Portuguese agri-food exports, one of the strongest and most traditional sectors in Portugal. The action is organized by Inovcluster, through the Agriexport 4.0 project.

This digital event is proving to be very popular with the international market, with more than 70 international buyers from 20 different markets having already registered.

The products presented on the platform represent Portugal’s entire geography and agri-food sector, and the way the event is organized makes it certain that all buyers will find the ideal partners for their business. Here you will find producers of olive oils, sausages, wines, fruits and vegetables, coffee, snacks, chocolate, fleur de sel, preserves, cheeses, jams, infusions and aromatic herbs.

The platform is very simple and interactive. Participants can make use of highly practical online chat sessions and schedule meetings within the platform during the two weeks of the campaign. It is also possible to browse the entire product offering, and to ensure no time is wasted you can filter the product categories of specific interest to you.

Register now at https://agriexport.inovcluster.pt/login; you still have time to find the best partners for your business and to get to know Portugal's extensive agri-food offering.

Don’t miss this opportunity. Take Portugal With You!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210417005001/en/