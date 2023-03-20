(Alliance News) - Inqo Investments Ltd on Monday said it raised around USD1 million gross, via the signing of a convertible loan note for its shares with a new, unnamed investor.

The South Africa-focused investment firm said the investor will have the option to convert the zero coupon note at any time at a 5% discount to the previous day's closing share price from this past March 1 to February 28 next year, followed by a 10% discount from March 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025.

Shares in Inqo were flat at 65 pence each on AQSE in London on Monday morning. It has a market capitalisation of GBP9.4 million.

Inqo said the net proceeds of the convertible loan note will be used for working capital and to execute a range of newly identified investment opportunities in sub-Saharan Africa businesses.

It said this will have a "positive impact on the environment and the poor", including its current conservation and rural enterprise project in the Budongo Forest, Uganda, where a luxury tented lodge is being built alongside a number of joint-venture enterprises being initiated.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.